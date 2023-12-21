Sydney Sixers News
Tom Curran suspended for four BBL games for intimidating umpire
England all-rounder Tom Curran wasfound guilty of intimidating an umpire during a pre-match confrontation, and asa result, he was suspended for four matches in the Big Bash League.
Izharulhaq Naveed joins Sydney Sixers as Rehan Ahmed withdraws in BBL 13
The Sydney Sixers have recalled Afghanistan legspinner Izharulhaq Naveed for this season's BBL after England's Rehan Ahmed withdrew from the tournament after being selected for the
Steve Smith will return to Sydney Sixers for the BBL 13
Steven Smith will make a short-term return to the Sydney Sixers for this year's 2023-24 BBL after being available for their opening game against the Melbourne Renegades on December
WBBL stars take trophy over 1000ft to mark mew heights for WBBL
In a one-of-a-kind celebration,Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning, recently elevated the league to new heights, in aunique way. The dynamic duo embarked on a unique adventure, taking the
Nathan Lyon makes shocking move in BBL
Prior to the forthcoming summer'sBig Bash League season, the Melbourne Renegades have signed Australia star spinnerNathan Lyon to a three-year contract.Lyon will remain with theRen
Top five teams confirmed for the BBL 2022-23 knockouts
With the last two matchesfinished on Wednesday (January 25), the five teams for the knockouts have beenconfirmed in this year’s Big Bash League (BBL).In the first match of the day,
Steve Smith blasts incredible BBL century in Sydney Smash
Aussie superstar Steve Smith pulled off one of the biggest Big Bash knocks of all time, blasting an unbeaten 125 in front of a huge SCG crowd as the Sixers defeated the Thunder.Aus
Steve Smith hits maiden BBL century
Australia star batter Steve Smithplayed an explosive 56-ball 101 for Sydney Sixers against the Adelaide Strikersin the Big Bash League (BBL) on Tuesday (January 17). Where he hit 7
Steve Smith to play for Sydney Sixers in the upcoming edition of BBL
Steve Smith will play for SydneySixers in the Big Bash League (BBL) this summer following the resolution of adispute with Cricket Australia (CA) regarding his participation.In acco
Adelaide Strikers win maiden WBBL title
Adelaide Strikers have claimedtheir first Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) title defeating the tournamentfavorite Sydney Sixers by 10 runs on Saturday (November 25) in Sydney.Batting
Australian star Steve Smith declines Sydney Sixers offer for upcoming BBL
Australia star batter Steve Smith has reportedly turned down an offer from the Sydney Sixers with the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season on the horizon.Steve Smith has reportedl
BBL 12: Australian Kurtis Patterson returns to Sydney Sixers in BBL
Kurtis Patterson's desire to spend Christmas at home with his newborn son has prompted the opening batter to leave Perth and return to the Sydney Sixers.Fearing his T20 career was