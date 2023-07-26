
Syazrul Idrus News
thumb

World record set for best bowling figures of Malaysian Seamer in men’s T20Is

Malaysian seamer Syazrul Idrus made his name in cricket history during the opening match of the T20 World Cup Asia B Qualifier in Kuala Lumpur.On the opening day of the ICC Men's T

thumb

Malaysia's Syazrul Idrus creates history after taking 7 wickets in T20Is

In the opening game of the T20World Cup Asia B Qualifier, played in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia fast bowler SyazrulIdrus became the first cricketer to take seven wickets in a T20I match

