FairBreak 2023: Falcons and Spirit women had their last laugh in double header
There were double headers in FairBreak invitational T20 tournament. In the first encounter Falcons women won by 9 wickets with 39 balls remaining. While in the second match Spirit
Live FairBreak 2023: Falcons Women Vs Sapphires women match preview
The second edition of FairBreak invitational Tournament already commenced from 4th April. Tomorrow Falcons women will be facing off Sapphires women, which is to be the 12th match o
ICC announces Player of the Month nominees for December
The International Cricket Council(ICC) has shortlisted three players for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for December.One of the three cricketers is Pakistan captain Babar Azam.B
Jess, Bates, Green star in another New Zealand's dominating win over Bangladesh
Bangladesh women's team havestarted the three-match ODI series against New Zealand women’s team with a bigdefeat of 8 wickets on Sunday (December 11) in Wellington.Jess KerrBanglad
New Zealand Women secure T20I series win against Bangladesh Women
New Zealand Women have defeatedBangladesh Women convincingly again in the second T20I of the three-matchseries to win the series with one match in hand. The Kiwis beat the visitors
Bangladesh women's team all out for 32, lose by 132 runs
Bangladesh women's team have startedthe three-match T20I series against New Zealand women’s team with a devastatingdefeat on Friday (December 2) in Christchurch.Bangladesh were bow
Adelaide Strikers win maiden WBBL title
Adelaide Strikers have claimedtheir first Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) title defeating the tournamentfavorite Sydney Sixers by 10 runs on Saturday (November 25) in Sydney.Batting
Babar achieves another milestone in T20Is, equals Kohli's record
Pakistan star batsman Babar Azam hasreached the 3000-run mark in T20 Internationals, becoming the fifth men’scricketer and eighth cricketer overall to reach the landmark, as well a
Udeshika Prabodhani selected to play first FairBreak T20 in Dubai
Udeshika Prabodhani will be thesecond woman player from Sri Lanka to play in the first-ever privately-fundedFairBreak T20 women's cricket event in Dubai early next month. The event
NZ make light work of Bangladesh's total in curtailed match
Hosts New Zealand have bagged their first win of the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup beating Bangladesh with ease in rain-affected match at University Oval, Dunedin.Having lost