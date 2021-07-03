
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Sussex Sharks News
thumb

Robinson suspended for 8 matches but cleared to resume England career

Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) Panel has announced on Saturday (July 3) that England pacer Ollie Robinson has been given an eight-match suspension for historical racist and se

thumb

Rashid to play Vitality Blast after completion of PSL 2021

Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan will join up with his Vitality Blast team Sussex Sharks after the remaining stage of Pakistan Super League (2021) concludes in mid-June.The rem

thumb

Sussex congratulate Mustafiz

After being dropped from the Test squad of New Zealand series and one-off Test match against India due to fitness concern, Mustafizur Rahman  has finally got chance and back in the

thumb

Fizz-less Sussex lose to Gloucestershire by a big margin

Sussex did not have Mustafizur Rahman in South Group match of Royal London One Day Cup against Gloucestershire at College Ground, Cheltenham. Gloucestershire beat Sussex by a big m

thumb

Fizz misses Gloucestershire match due to injury

Mustafizur Rahman's Royal London One Day Cup debut is delayed by a slight shoulder niggle. He was supposed to make One Day debut for Sussex Sharks against Gloucestershire in Chelte

thumb

Mustafiz welcomed by a Bangladeshi family in England

20-year old Bangladeshi left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman is in England to play NatWest T20 Blast and Royal London One Day Cup for Sussex Sharks. Till now, he has played two T20 Bla

thumb

Watch Mustafizur takes an awesome catch vs Surrey

Mustafizur Rahman, who proved to be an instant success playing his debut match for Sussex last night, has failed to back up his sizzling performance with the ball in hand in his se

thumb

Mustafizur&#039;s Sussex inserted to bat by Surrey

After making a dream debut last night against Essex Eagles, the cutter master Mustafizur Rahaman is taking the field once again to play his second match in the South Group of the o

thumb

Sussex tweets in Bangla ahead of Surrey game

Mustafizur Rahman's Sussex Sharks will face Surrey at The Oval in London today. The fans in Bangladesh are waiting for the match to start. Sussex County Cricket Club have already t

thumb

Watch Mustafizur Rahman 4 for 23 vs Essex Eagles

After leaving his mark in the international arena and the Indian Premier League (IPL), Bangladesh pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman has taken the English county cricket by storm as

thumb

Fizz&#039;s 4/23 trending on Twitter

Mustafizur Rahman have made his County debut for Sussex Sharks against Essex Eagles in Chelmsford on Friday. Mustafiz was sensational in his first match taking four wickets for 23

thumb

Audio Clip: Mustafizur shines on debut in County cricket

After leaving his mark in the international arena and the Indian Premier League (IPL), Bangladesh pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman has taken the English county cricket by storm as

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.