Robinson suspended for 8 matches but cleared to resume England career
Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) Panel has announced on Saturday (July 3) that England pacer Ollie Robinson has been given an eight-match suspension for historical racist and se
Rashid to play Vitality Blast after completion of PSL 2021
Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan will join up with his Vitality Blast team Sussex Sharks after the remaining stage of Pakistan Super League (2021) concludes in mid-June.The rem
Sussex congratulate Mustafiz
After being dropped from the Test squad of New Zealand series and one-off Test match against India due to fitness concern, Mustafizur Rahman has finally got chance and back in the
Fizz-less Sussex lose to Gloucestershire by a big margin
Sussex did not have Mustafizur Rahman in South Group match of Royal London One Day Cup against Gloucestershire at College Ground, Cheltenham. Gloucestershire beat Sussex by a big m
Fizz misses Gloucestershire match due to injury
Mustafizur Rahman's Royal London One Day Cup debut is delayed by a slight shoulder niggle. He was supposed to make One Day debut for Sussex Sharks against Gloucestershire in Chelte
Mustafiz welcomed by a Bangladeshi family in England
20-year old Bangladeshi left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman is in England to play NatWest T20 Blast and Royal London One Day Cup for Sussex Sharks. Till now, he has played two T20 Bla
Watch Mustafizur takes an awesome catch vs Surrey
Mustafizur Rahman, who proved to be an instant success playing his debut match for Sussex last night, has failed to back up his sizzling performance with the ball in hand in his se
Mustafizur's Sussex inserted to bat by Surrey
After making a dream debut last night against Essex Eagles, the cutter master Mustafizur Rahaman is taking the field once again to play his second match in the South Group of the o
Sussex tweets in Bangla ahead of Surrey game
Mustafizur Rahman's Sussex Sharks will face Surrey at The Oval in London today. The fans in Bangladesh are waiting for the match to start. Sussex County Cricket Club have already t
Watch Mustafizur Rahman 4 for 23 vs Essex Eagles
After leaving his mark in the international arena and the Indian Premier League (IPL), Bangladesh pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman has taken the English county cricket by storm as
Fizz's 4/23 trending on Twitter
Mustafizur Rahman have made his County debut for Sussex Sharks against Essex Eagles in Chelmsford on Friday. Mustafiz was sensational in his first match taking four wickets for 23
Audio Clip: Mustafizur shines on debut in County cricket
After leaving his mark in the international arena and the Indian Premier League (IPL), Bangladesh pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman has taken the English county cricket by storm as