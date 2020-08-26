Sushant Singh Rajput News
Archer once again makes Twitter crazy with his old tweet on Rhea
England fast bowler Jofra Archer's old tweet on Rhea has become viral among the fans in social media.England's fast bowler Jofra Archer never failed to be in headlines and trending
Sachin's and Gavaskar's son accused of nepotism, Akash Chopra replies
After the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the cinema fraternity has been accused of nepotism. Therefore, people of different professions are raising questions about
Shoaib regrets not talking to Sushant despite meeting in Mumbai
Despite meeting Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar has expressed regret for not talking. Shoaib met Sushant at a hotel in Mumbai. He did not sp
Sushant was a friend, I wish I could talk to him: Shami
India pacer Mohammed Shami himself once suffered from mental depression. He knows very well how difficult it is to survive in such a time.He also wanted to commit suicide three tim
Sushant made Dhoni fan of his batting
Many still do not believe. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at the age of 34. The talented actor also made his mark on the cricket field with the film 'M.S. Dhoni - The Untold Stor
Cricket world reacts to Sushant Singh Rajput's death
The death of popular Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput has spread the shadow of mourning in cricket world. Cricketers are mourning the untimely death of the 34-year old actor.Susha
On screen Dhoni guards his 'Hero' in crisis
While Mahendra Singh Dhoni played his part in the field as a super – finisher of the game once again – Sushant Singh Rajput who acted the role of MS Dhoni in the super – hit film ‘