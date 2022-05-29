
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Supernovas News
thumb

Supernovas win Women's T20 Challenge for third time

Before the final of the men's IPLon Saturday night, the final of the Women's Challenge i.e. Women's IPL tookplace yesterday (May 28). Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas won the titled

thumb

Salma shines in bowling but defending champions Trailblazers start campaign with heavy defeat

Women's T20 Challenge which canbe called Women’s IPL too took place on Monday (May 23). Defending championsTrailblazers lost to Supernovas by a huge margin of 49 runs in the tourna

thumb

IPL's Sri Lankan players and support staff missed watching final

Barring Mahela Jaywardene, IPL's all Sri Lankan players and support staff (men and women) who participated in the recently concluded IPL (Indian Premier League) in the UAE missed w

thumb

Watch: Chantam produces one of the best saves in cricket history

Fielding is a fundamental parameter which every cricketer should possess. We often talk about cricketers hitting sixes and fours, taking wickets but miss out on praising the fielde

thumb

Salma shines as Trailblazers win Women's T20 Challenge title

Trailblazers have won the title by defeating Supernovas by 16 runs in the final match of the Women's T20 Challenge. Salma has contributed with 3 wickets for 18 runs.After winning t

thumb

Watch: Radha Yadav uses cuss word after taking a wicket

Some cricketers are indeed abusive and this comes so naturally to some of the players who vent out their frustration on the field. Usually, this happens during the tense situations

thumb

Salma's Trailblazers in final of Women's T20 challenge despite loss

Salma Khatun's team Trailblazers has reached the final of the Women's T20 Challenge despite losing to Supernovas. In the third match of the tournament, Supernovas beat Trailblazers

thumb

Jahanara shines as Velocity beat Supernovas by 5 wickets

Velocity have defeated Supernovas by 5 wickets in the first match of the third edition of the Women's T20 Challenge which is also called Women’s Indian Premier League (IPL). Bangla

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.