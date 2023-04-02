
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Super Over News
thumb

Asalanka, Theekshena help Sri Lanka clinch the first T20I in a thrilling finish in Auckland

Sri Lanka won the firet T20I in superover against the Kiwis and got the taste of win for the very first time in this tour. The six of the last ball from Sodhi took the game to the

thumb

2nd ODI: WI women beat SA women in Super Over

In thrilling scenes at New Wanderers Stadium, South Africa and West Indies played a tie before the visitors won the Super Over in a rain-damaged second ODI of the series.West Indie

thumb

Luckiest man to register first Double Super Over match

The cricket scorer Umesh Lagad considers himself to be the luckiest man, who got a chance to register the first ever Double Super Over match on Sunday. On Sunday, the match between

thumb

Make Super Over "more exciting" : Barry Richards

BIPIN DANIRecently, it was the first instance in the history of cricket when two consecutive matches (India and New Zealand) went in for a Super Over.The previous closest instances

thumb

Tom Moody proposes new Super Over rules

Super Overs have been a regular occurrence in international cricket recently. In the last few months, several matches have been played in the Super Over.Basically, the rules of the

thumb

New Zealand's awful run in Super Overs

New Zealand have now conceded back-to-back Super Over defeats as they lost the fourth T20I against India in Wellington on Friday (January 31). This marked their overall seventh Sup

thumb

Is Ian Smith a curse for New Zealand in Super Over?

New Zealand have lost to India in the Super Over at Hamilton. In less than a year, Kiwis have faced the defeat in the Super Over three times. One of the biggest tragedies has been

thumb

Why Super Over scores are not part of record books, ICC clarifies

BIPIN DANIRuns scored by the batsmen and wickets taken by bowlers in the Super Overs are not included in players' individual records. This was revealed by India's renowned cricket

thumb

All Asia Cup matches to have Super Over

All 13 matches of Asia Cup 2018 including the final will have Super Over in order to determine the winner of the match. This will be in executed only if a match ends up in a tie.[c

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.