Super Over News
Asalanka, Theekshena help Sri Lanka clinch the first T20I in a thrilling finish in Auckland
Sri Lanka won the firet T20I in superover against the Kiwis and got the taste of win for the very first time in this tour. The six of the last ball from Sodhi took the game to the
2nd ODI: WI women beat SA women in Super Over
In thrilling scenes at New Wanderers Stadium, South Africa and West Indies played a tie before the visitors won the Super Over in a rain-damaged second ODI of the series.West Indie
Luckiest man to register first Double Super Over match
The cricket scorer Umesh Lagad considers himself to be the luckiest man, who got a chance to register the first ever Double Super Over match on Sunday. On Sunday, the match between
Make Super Over "more exciting" : Barry Richards
BIPIN DANIRecently, it was the first instance in the history of cricket when two consecutive matches (India and New Zealand) went in for a Super Over.The previous closest instances
Tom Moody proposes new Super Over rules
Super Overs have been a regular occurrence in international cricket recently. In the last few months, several matches have been played in the Super Over.Basically, the rules of the
New Zealand's awful run in Super Overs
New Zealand have now conceded back-to-back Super Over defeats as they lost the fourth T20I against India in Wellington on Friday (January 31). This marked their overall seventh Sup
Is Ian Smith a curse for New Zealand in Super Over?
New Zealand have lost to India in the Super Over at Hamilton. In less than a year, Kiwis have faced the defeat in the Super Over three times. One of the biggest tragedies has been
Why Super Over scores are not part of record books, ICC clarifies
BIPIN DANIRuns scored by the batsmen and wickets taken by bowlers in the Super Overs are not included in players' individual records. This was revealed by India's renowned cricket
All Asia Cup matches to have Super Over
All 13 matches of Asia Cup 2018 including the final will have Super Over in order to determine the winner of the match. This will be in executed only if a match ends up in a tie.[c