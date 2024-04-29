Sunrisers Hyderabad News
IPL 2024 : SRH Captain Pat Cummins Stays Committed to Aggressive Batting Approach Despite IPL Setbacks
2023 World Cup winning captain and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins has reaffirmed his team's dedication to maintaining an aggressive batting style despite facing cons
The problem in India is that most spinners are not spinning the ball: Muralitharan
With his recent remarks on Indianspinners, legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, the strategy coachof Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024)
Pat Cummins relishes Hyderabadi biriyani with his family
On Friday, April 26, SunrisersHyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins spent time with his family in Hyderabad. Heis now participating in the IPL 2024 at Telangana state's capital city.
We have been successful setting totals and now we have to look at our way of chasing: Vettori
SRH head coach Daniel Vettori spoke after the defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru."Obviously we were confident because of the scores we were able to put up," Vettori said af
You are too good Pat: Kohli's heartfelt gesture towards Cummins before SRH vs RCB clash
In the 2024 Indian Premier League(IPL), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has been facing a series ofdisappointing performances. However, their star batter, Virat Kohli, has beenco
Cummins is always well prepared: SRH head coach Daniel Vettori
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) headcoach Daniel Vettori praised captain Pat Cummins for his outstanding leadershipahead of the team's matchup against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, st
Rashid Khan becomes the youngest ever to 100 IPL appearances
Rashid Khan became the youngest player ever to play 100 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He achieved this feat after his appearance against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday (
Gautam Gambhir Proposes Ball Manufacturer Change Amid IPL 2024's High-Scoring Matches
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season has been an incredible to watch so far, with teams regularly setting new records for scoring. But in amid all of the excitement around
Head eyes T20 world cup glory through IPL experience
The Australian star batter Travis Head says the Indian Premier League (IPL) would help him be at his best for the forthcoming T20 world cup, which is set to be commenced from the 1
IPL 2024 : "That is the beauty of the T20 game for the spectators, not for the bowlers : Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Match No. 23 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 happened between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). On April 09 , 2024, At Mullanpur earlier, the Punjab Kings Won
IPL 2024: Bhuvneshwar Kumar scripts history; becomes the first fast bowler to create a rare record
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, an integral part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise for close to a decade is renowned for his prowess in the shortest format. The right-arm medium-fast bowler