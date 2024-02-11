
Sunrisers Eastern Cape News
thumb

Sunrisers Eastern Cape win SA20 title

Batting first in the final,Sunrisers Eastern Cape made a huge collection of 204 runs. Durban’s SuperGiants could not match this huge target. Durban lost the final match by a hugema

thumb

SA20 2024 to commence on January 10

The schedule for the secondseason of the South African Franchise League SA20 has been finalized. Thetournament will be held on January 10, 2024. The final match will be held onFebr

thumb

Temba Bavuma gets team in SA20 after impressive performance in England series

South Africa captain Temba Bavumahas finally got a team in his country's first season of the franchise league SA20.Bavuma was unsold in the auction. South Africa recently won the O

