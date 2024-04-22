Sunriers Hyderabad News
Exploring the Possibilities: Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru Secure a Spot in the IPL 2024 Playoffs?"
In a nail-biting encounter at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged victorious by the narrowest of margins, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Pr
What is it with SRH that they’ve gotten past 260 thrice in this season alone: Sachin
In the Indian Premier League,Sunrisers Hyderabad are setting record after record (IPL). Hyderabad brokerecord after record by scoring more than 260 runs three times. They set aglob
IPL 2024 : Sunrisers Hyderabad's Wanidu Hasaranga is likely to miss first week or two of IPL 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad ( SRH ) bought Hasaranga for $140,000 (INR 1.5 crore) in the December IPL auction, Hasaranga was the second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL 2022 Season, he took
Heinrich Klaasen is one of the best in the world: AB de Villiers
In the IPL 2024, on March 23, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by a margin of four runs in a thrilling final-o
IPL 2022: Kane Williamson is hopefully to recover from an elbow injury ahead of IPL
New Zealand and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson hopes to be playable for IPL 2022. The 31-year-old has decided not to have surgery due to a long-standing elbow injury a
IPL 2020: Delhi register another loss as Hyderabad keep playoff hopes alive
Sunrisers Hyderabad went down to field to play against Delhi Capitals with a difficult equation in mind yesterday in Dubai. If they lose, they would be out of the tournament. But n
Sammy's Hyderabad teammates reject his allegation of racism in IPL
Caribbean cricketer Darren Sammy has recently revealed surprising information about racism. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he was treated racistly but so far he didn’t underst
Umpire Nigel Llong in hot water after 'door-kicking'
English umpire Nigel Llong, while officiating in the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium reportedly lost his
Did 300 push-ups when I was bored: Andre Russell
Andre Russell began his IPL 2019 campaign with a bang firing Kolkata Knight Riders to a six-wicket win over former champions, Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.[caption id="attachment_
Watch Shakib's funny moments at Speak Out Challenge
In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad had the most amazing start in the tournament with 9 wins in 12 matches.Though last match was not good for SRH. Amba
Watch: Stokes's Fair Play act on the field
Even a sparkling knock from captain Ajinkya Rahane could not save Rajasthan Royals to be demoted further in the down of the point table half way through the eleventh edition of the
Watch Ankit Rajpoot's fantastic 5-wicket haul
A spawning Shakib Al Hasan and Afghan spinner Rashid Khan squeezed Kings XI Punjab batting line up, softening Sunrisers Hyderabad’s fifth win in the eleventh edition of the Indian