Sumon Khan News
Soumya, Sohan's shadow team lost to Asian Games squad by 20 runs
The Asian Games squad won the practicematch against the shadow team Bangladesh Tigers. In this T20 format match, the shadowteam's innings stopped at 147 runs in response to the Asi
India in driver's seat, Bangladesh face massive task to save match on last day
Bangladesh 'A' and India 'A'teams are playing the second and final unofficial Test match of the series atthe Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. At the end of the third day's pla
Easwaran century puts India A in control on day 2
India A are on the way to taking abig lead in the second unofficial Test against Bangladesh A after the secondday on Wednesday (December 7) in Sylhet. They finished the day at 324/
NCL 2022: Top 10 batters and bowlers
Rangpur division have won the24th edition of the National Cricket League (NCL). Dhaka Metro have moved up tothe first tier and Chattogram division has fallen to the second tier. Th
NCL 2022: Dhaka grabbed win on the second day, bowlers dominating in second-tier matches
Dhaka division have become thefirst team to pick up the win in the 24th National Cricket League (NCL). Theydefeated the Rangpur division by an innings and 62 runs with the dominati
Bowlers dominate the first day in NCL
The 24th season of the NationalCricket League (NCL) has started, and the bowlers have shown their dominance onthe first day. In both the matches of the first tier, the star players
Shinepukur stun Gazi Group in low-scoring encounter
Shinepukur Cricket Club has picked up an important win against the strong Gazi Group Cricketers in a low-scoring encounter on Wednesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in
Prime Bank win big, all-round Ziaur stars in Sheikh Jamal's thrilling win
The fight for the top spot has been growing interesting as Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Prime Bank Cricket Club both won their respective matches in the first batch of fixtures
Imran's smashing performance keeps Doleshwar at top
Rain hits in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Tuesday (June 8) as all of three matches saw curtailed overs.Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Mohammedan S
Sumon wants to gain more experience before playing in national team
Young pacer Sumon Khan has gained lots of praise for the emerging team. Earlier, he also shined in the BCB President's Cup and Bangabandhu T20 Cup. After taking four wickets in the
Bangladesh Emerging Team maintain 100 percent winning record
Bangladesh Emerging Team have beaten Ireland Wolves by 30 runs in the only unofficial T20 in Mirpur on Tuesday, March 16. With the win, Bangladesh have fulfilled the 100 percent su
Sumon, Joy, Hridoy power Bangladesh Emerging to series win
Bangladesh Emerging have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match one-day series against Ireland Wolves, beating them comprehensively by 8 wickets in the fourth unofficial