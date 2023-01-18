Sumaiya Akter News
Bangladesh qualify for Super Six stage with straight three wins in U19 Women's World Cup
Bangladesh have confirmed theSuper Six stage of the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup with three wins in threematches. They beat USA by 5 wickets on Wednesday to qualify for the next stage
Bangladesh beat Australia by 7 wickets in ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup
Bangladesh get off to a greatstart in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup on Saturday (January 14). In theirfirst match, the Tigers beat the favorites Australia by a big margin of 7w