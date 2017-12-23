
Subashis Roy News
thumb

BCB announces 32-man preliminary squad

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced 32-man preliminary squad for the upcoming Tri-nation series (which will be played by Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe) alongside the

thumb

Mashrafe-Subashis warned

In the incident of heated argument between Rangpur Riders’ captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Chittagong Vikings’ pacer Subashis Roy, both of them have been warned by match officials

thumb

Mashrafe and Subashis reunites on facebook live

After a heated battle between Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Subashis Roy during Rangpur Riders and Chittagong Vikings clash, the social media has gone wild.The incident took such a big

thumb

I think I should say sorry: Mashrafe

The highlight of the match between Rangpur Riders and Chittagong Vikings was not Vikings' outstanding performance but the heated battle between Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Subashis Ro

thumb

Victorians claim 8 wicket victory over Vikings

No more slipping away for Comilla Victorians this time; in their second match of the season, the Victorians have achieved the first win of the fifth edition of the Bangladesh Premi

thumb

Kayes, Liton, Subashis improve in ICC Test Rankings

Despite Bangladesh cricket team’s innings defeat of 254 runs against South Africa in the second and last match of two-match Test series, three Bangladeshi cricketers- Imrul Kayes,

thumb

Bangladesh squad arrive in Potchefstroom

Bangladesh cricket team have reached safely in Potchefstroom prior to the first Test of two-match Test series against the hosts South Africa cricket team. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ পচেফস্ট্রম

thumb

Bangladesh's one-off warm-up game to start from Thursday

Bangladesh cricket team are currently in South Africa ahead of the bilateral series of two Tests, three ODIs  and two T20Is. The visitors are going to feature in a bilateral series

thumb

Preliminary squad announced for Australia, SA series

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced 29-member preliminary squad for home series against Australia and a full series tour of South Africa this year. Pacer Al-Amin Hossain a

thumb

Bangladesh reach to England safely 

A hopeful Bangladesh cricket team led by Mashrafe Bin Mortaza have reached to England safely, a few hours ago, ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Bangladesh's performance in t

thumb

Photo Album: Bangladesh vs Ireland Wolves

Bangladesh played their last warm-up match against Ireland Wolves before the kick off tri-nation series. After registering a massive total of 394 runs for losing 7 wickets which is

thumb

Pakistan TV channel makes fun of Bangladeshi cricketer

A well known Pakistani Television channel was seen making fun of the Bangladesh Cricket team in their news recently.  Bangladesh Cricket team is passing glorious days in field. The

