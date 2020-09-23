Steave Smith News
Gambhir slams Dhoni for batting at No.7
Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir has slammed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper, MS Dhoni for poor captaincy and coming to bat at number seven position. The former batsman also
Mathews picks the best batsman among 'fav four'
The debate of the best among the members of ‘fab four’ Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli and Joe Root refuse to die. The four squad proudly made the list of most elite bats
Little chances that slipped away cost us: Root
A ten wicket defeat against their biggest rival in the first Test match of the series. This is something England and Joe Root will not forget quickly.England were playing good till
No Bangladesh tour without MOU deal: Smith
Australia skipper Steve Smith claimed it would be unfair on the Australia 'A' players if the Test players opted to tour Bangladesh in the absence of an MOU as the Australia A men's
Smith mulls a change to Australia's bowling attack
Steve Smith led Australia will be taking on Bangladesh in their second ICC Champions Trophy 2017 match within a few hours.Ahead of the important match against Bangladesh, Australia