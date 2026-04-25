Stats Zone News
Virat Kohli breaks multiple records with stunning 81 against Gujarat Titans
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beatGujarat Titans by 5 wickets in the IPL, thanks largely to a brilliant knockfrom Virat Kohli. He played a match-winning innings of 81 runs and also a
Mustafizur Rahman equals Wasim Akram, Trent Boult with sixth ODI five-for
Bangladesh star pacer Mustafizur Rahmanstole the spotlight in the third ODI against New Zealand on Thursday (April 23).Playing his first game of the series, he picked up a brillian