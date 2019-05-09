
St Lucia stars News
Kieron Pollard returns home to the Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL 2019

West Indian power-hitter Kieron Pollard will play for his home franchise Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for the first time in his career. Trinbago Kni

Rain ruins contest between Patriots and Stars in CPL 2018

The 21st match of the Caribbean Premier League 2018 has been called off without a ball being bowled between St. Lucia Stars and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.Rain at the Warner Park

Jamaica Tallawahs top point table defeating St. Lucia Stars

Jamaica Tallawahs top the point table ending their three match losing streak with a 21 run victory against St. Lucia Stars.On Saturday, at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

Watch Pollard blitz gives St Lucia second win

St Lucia Stars skipper Kieron Pollard has hit 30 in an over to guide his side to an emphatic six-wicket victory over Guyana Amazon Warriors in Gros Islet. This is St Lucia's second

Watch Mahmudullah shines in Patriots' victory

Bangladeshi all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad has played a vital role in St Kitts and Nevis Patriots' massive win over St Lucia Stars in the 13th match of Caribbean Premier League at D

Pollard century ends Stars streak

Kieron Pollard's 53-ball ton has guided St Lucia Stars to a 38-run win over Barbadod Tridents in the 10th match of CPL 2018 at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet. St

Bravo 94* powers magical run-chase

Darren Bravo's incredible hitting has given Trinbago Knight Riders a five-wicket win in run-fest against St Lucia Stars in the ninth match of Caribbean Premier League at Darren Sam

Jamaica thrash as St Lucia woes continue

Jamaica Tallawahs' emphatic six-wicket victory has left St Lucia Stars winless for 14 consecutive matches. Jamaica have won their first game on their home soil, Sabina Park in King

Guyana win thriller against St Lucia

Guyana Amazon Warriors have managed to defend only 141 runs to secure a 3-run win in a thriller against St Lucia.Winning the toss, St Lucia opted to bowl first. Opener Chadwick Wal

Trinbago Knight Riders start CPL 2018 with 100 runs win

Trinbago Knight Riders delivered an all-inclusive statement beginning the Caribbean Premier League 2018 with a thumping 100 run win against St. Lucia Stars at the Queen’s Park Oval

Fixtures: CPL T20 2018

The sixth edition of Caribbean Premier League is set to kick off on Wednesday (August 8) in Port of Spain Trinidad. Six teams will compete for the title. [আরও বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ সিপিএলে

Mahmudullah starts CPL mission with a win

Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad gets a fine start in his CPL mission as his side Jamaica Tallawahs have thrashed St Lucia Star to pick up a 6 wickets stunning victory in t

