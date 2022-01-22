Srilanka Vs Zimbabwe 2022 News
SL win 2-1 as Zimbabwe collapse for 70
In the third match of the three-match ODI series, Sri Lanka defeated Zimbabwe by a huge margin of 184 runs. Batting first, Sri Lanka collected 254 runs for 9 wickets. Zimbabwe were
SL vs Zim: Craig Ervine and Seamers help Zimbabwe level the series with a crucial win
Dasun Shanaka's first international hundreds was in vain as Zimbabwe celebrated their 12-run victory in the second ODI.Regis Chakabva provided the early momentum of the innings, Cr