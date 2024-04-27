Sridharan Sriram News
He's pretty close: Mayank Yadav to return in action soon
Young pacer Mayank Yadav hasstarted bowling in the nets again and is "pretty close" to playingagain after missing time due to injury, according to assistant coach Sridharan Sriramo
Bangladesh players get satisfied with fifties: Sridharan Sriram
Bangladesh national cricket teamhas returned home after a disappointing World Cup. The Tigers have played theworst World Cup in history when expectations were highest.Before the Wo
Bangladesh appoint Sridharan Sriram as technical consultant for World Cup
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has announced Sridharan Sriram's hiring as the national team's technicalconsultant for the next ICC World Cup. The tournament will begin on Octobe
Lucknow Super Giants appoints Sridharan Sriram as assistant coach
Former Indian left-arm spinner Sridharan Sriram has joined Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as an assistant coach for the coming season, the franchise announced on Saturday.Following the
Chandika Hathurusingha leaves NSW job to return as Bangladesh head coach again
Sri Lankan coach ChandikaHathurusingha has resigned from the coaching panel of Australia's state teamNew South Wales (NSW) to take charge as the head coach of the Bangladesh nation
Sridharan Sriram comes to Bangladesh to discuss about his future
Bangladesh team has no head coachat present as Russell Domingo has resigned and Sridharan Sriram’s contract hasexpired. When there is a discussion around who will be the new coach,
We are trying to bring in two coaches: BCB
The era of two captains is goingon in Bangladesh cricket. Shakib Al Hasan is handling the responsibility of theT20 and Test format. Another senior Tamim Iqbal is the regular captai
How Bangladesh fear in Russell Domingo’s tenure
Bangladesh were in great shapebefore the 2019 ODI World Cup. However, the then head coach Steve Rhodes losthis job immediately after the World Cup as Bangladesh could not perform a
Russell Domingo resigns as Bangladesh head coach
Russell Domingo has resigned asthe head coach of Bangladesh. He informed about his decision to BangladeshCricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday (December 27).After the end of the last Test
BCCI to follow BCB's path in terms of separate coaches
After not achieving the desiredsuccess under Rahul Dravid, there are plans to remove Dravid from theresponsibility of one format, the way Bangladesh removed Russell Domingo fromthe
Russell Domingo to remain as Bangladesh head coach in ODIs
The idea of using differentcoaches for different formats is not very old. The first such appearance wasEngland, where Brendon McCullum was appointed for Tests and Matthew Mott fo
Allan Donald to stay as Bangladesh bowling coach for India series
Bangladesh national cricket teamhave completed their campaign in ICC T20 World Cup. Also, the tenure ofBangladesh's pace bowling coach Allan Donald has ended. But Bangladesh Cricke