
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
  • Home
  • Sridharan Sriram
Sridharan Sriram News
thumb

He's pretty close: Mayank Yadav to return in action soon

Young pacer Mayank Yadav hasstarted bowling in the nets again and is "pretty close" to playingagain after missing time due to injury, according to assistant coach Sridharan Sriramo

thumb

Bangladesh players get satisfied with fifties: Sridharan Sriram

Bangladesh national cricket teamhas returned home after a disappointing World Cup. The Tigers have played theworst World Cup in history when expectations were highest.Before the Wo

thumb

Bangladesh appoint Sridharan Sriram as technical consultant for World Cup

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has announced Sridharan Sriram's hiring as the national team's technicalconsultant for the next ICC World Cup. The tournament will begin on Octobe

thumb

Lucknow Super Giants appoints Sridharan Sriram as assistant coach

Former Indian left-arm spinner Sridharan Sriram has joined Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as an assistant coach for the coming season, the franchise announced on Saturday.Following the

thumb

Chandika Hathurusingha leaves NSW job to return as Bangladesh head coach again

Sri Lankan coach ChandikaHathurusingha has resigned from the coaching panel of Australia's state teamNew South Wales (NSW) to take charge as the head coach of the Bangladesh nation

thumb

Sridharan Sriram comes to Bangladesh to discuss about his future

Bangladesh team has no head coachat present as Russell Domingo has resigned and Sridharan Sriram’s contract hasexpired. When there is a discussion around who will be the new coach,

thumb

We are trying to bring in two coaches: BCB

The era of two captains is goingon in Bangladesh cricket. Shakib Al Hasan is handling the responsibility of theT20 and Test format. Another senior Tamim Iqbal is the regular captai

thumb

How Bangladesh fear in Russell Domingo’s tenure

Bangladesh were in great shapebefore the 2019 ODI World Cup. However, the then head coach Steve Rhodes losthis job immediately after the World Cup as Bangladesh could not perform a

thumb

Russell Domingo resigns as Bangladesh head coach

Russell Domingo has resigned asthe head coach of Bangladesh. He informed about his decision to BangladeshCricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday (December 27).After the end of the last Test

thumb

BCCI to follow BCB's path in terms of separate coaches

After not achieving the desiredsuccess under Rahul Dravid, there are plans to remove Dravid from theresponsibility of one format, the way Bangladesh removed Russell Domingo fromthe

thumb

Russell Domingo to remain as Bangladesh head coach in ODIs

The idea of ​​using differentcoaches for different formats is not very old. The first such appearance wasEngland, where Brendon McCullum was appointed for Tests and Matthew Mott fo

thumb

Allan Donald to stay as Bangladesh bowling coach for India series

Bangladesh national cricket teamhave completed their campaign in ICC T20 World Cup. Also, the tenure ofBangladesh's pace bowling coach Allan Donald has ended. But Bangladesh Cricke

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.