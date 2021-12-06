Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2021 News
McDermott reaches Australia, disappointed on not being part of series win
Shane McDermott is Sri Lanka'sfirst among three foreign coaches, whose contracts have not been extended andleft the country. Speaking exclusively over thetelephone, the fielding co
Shaheen sears into top five; Liton, Taijul make gains
Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has made his way to top five for the first time in the ICC Test bowling rankings after taking a five-fer to help Pakistan thump Bangladesh
SL start their WTC campaign with a massive victory against WI
In the first match of the two-match Test series, Sri Lanka defeated the West Indies by 187 runs to take the lead in the series.The Caribbean batsmen were stunned by the Sri Lankan
Sri Lanka maintain advantage as spinners run through West Indies
Sri Lanka are quite ahead of West Indies after Day 2 came to an end. West Indies need 273 runs to overcome the first innings score of Sri Lanka, but only have 4 wickets in hand.Sri
Jeremy Solozano in hospital observation
West Indian debutant Jeremy Solozano was taken to the hospital after being hit in the helmet in the ongoing first Test match between West Indies and Sri Lanka.Jeremy Solozano in ho
Ranjan Madugalle to be felicitated on his 200th Test as match-referee
Minutes before the first Testmatch between Sri Lanka and the West Indies on Sunday, the ICC match refereeRanjan Madugalle will be felicitated. The 62-year-old Madugalle isICC's sen
Sri Lanka's national senior men's team get new Data Analyst
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has hiredthe services of a new computer analyst for the senior national team for theupcoming series against the West Indies.According to highly placedsource