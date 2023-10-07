Sri Lanka vs South Africa News
Toss: Sri Lanka field first against South Africa
Sri Lanka have won the toss andelected to field first in the fourth match of the ongoing ICC World Cup in Delhion Saturday (October 7).Sri Lanka have gone for three pacebowlers and
Maheesh Theekshana ruled out of Sri Lanka's first match against South Africa
The battle of the World Cup hasbegun. Sri Lanka's injury-hit World Cup campaign will begin tomorrow (October 7).Before that, the Lankans have received bad news.Maheesh Theekshana w
Arun Jaitley Stadium to be reopened by Jay Shah before SA vs SL clash
Tomorrow, before the World Cupmatch between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Delhi, BCCI secretary Jay Shah willinaugurate the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Rohan Jaitely, the son of Arun, wa
South Africa's tour of Sri Lanka postponed again
South Africa's postponed tour of Sri Lanka is again postponed. It was reconfirmed by Michael Owen-Smith, the Executive Consultant, Cricket South Africa.Speaking exclusively over te
SLC team manager comments on postponement, Rabada's father agrees
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) team manager and chief selector Ashantha de Mel was not surprised with the joint decision of SLC and Cricket South Africa to postpone the forthcoming two se
South Africa’s tour of Sri Lanka postponed due to coronavirus
Sri Lanka Cricket announces that the South Africa National Team Tour of Sri Lanka, which was scheduled to take place during the month of June, 2020, has been postponed, owing to th
Dinesh Chandimal to join Sri Lanka Army Cricket team
Former Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal is ready to join the Army as a Commissioned Officer, Army Spokesman Major General Sumith Atapattu said on Wednesday, September 25.Major Ge
'Sri Lanka were too timid', says Sangakkara
Following Sri Lanka’s whopping defeat in their first match of the ICC Champions Trophy against hot favorite South Africa, the country’s former wicket keeper batsman Kumar Sangakkar
Miller ruled out of SL series
David Miller, one of the hard hitter batman of South Africa cricket team has been ruled out for rest of the matches of Sri Lanka series due to a finger injury. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ আঙুলের