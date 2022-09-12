Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2022 News
Jayawardene lavishes praises on Sri Lanka after Asia Cup glory
The Asia Cup 2022 final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan had plenty of spine-chilling moments during the passage of play in Dubai. Pakistan fancied their chances by removing half of
Abdullah Shafique makes new record after successful Sri Lanka series
Chasing a target of 508 runs,Pakistan lost by 246 runs in the recently concluded Test against Sri Lanka. However, in the first Test of the series,Pakistan won the match with the he
Dhananjaya ton gives Pakistan lots to wonder in the final day
Sri Lanka are well and truly looking the stronger contenders to emerge victorious in the second Test against Pakistan. The visitors still need to chase down a mammoth 419 runs in t
Batters keep Sri Lanka on top after Ramesh Mendis' five wicket haul
Sri Lanka continue dominating the second Test against Pakistan, as the third day belongs to the hosts as well. At stumps of Day 3, Sri Lanka are ahead with a massive lead of 323 ru
Centurion to debutant: family's presence at the ground is no way a distraction
Family members of Angelo Mathewsand Dunith Wellalage are at the ground during the ongoing second Test matchagainst Pakistan. It was also confirmed bydebutant's dad Suranga Wellalag
Salman scores fifty but Sri Lanka in the driving seat
While the Test was perfectly on balance in the first day, things definitely shifted towards Sri Lanka in the second day. At stumps of Day 2, Pakistan are trailing by 187 runs with
Sri Lanka score 315/6 in Day 1 as Chandimal, Oshada hit fifties
The first day of the second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan is shared by both the sides. Sri Lanka were at 315/6 at stumps, with an important day waiting for both the sides. Sr
Prabath's recent achievements is my best Wedding Anniversary gift, says his wife
Apparently, Sri Lanka Cricket(SLC) has allowed the wives of the married players to join the team hotelduring the ongoing Tests series against Pakistan. Of course, the players havin
Pakistan fight back through Shafique century and Babar fifty
The Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan is heading off to an exciting finish as the visitors have put up an extremely strong fight in Day 4 of the first Test. At stumps, Pakistan a
Sri Lanka looking to set a massive target as Chandimal, Fernando, Kusal hit fifties
The Test was hanging in balance after the end of Day 2, but now it is safe to say that hosts Sri Lanka have made a stronger grip towards the match which has been swinging both ways
Sri Lanka achieve lead despite Babar's ton
The Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan has seen many ups and downs in the past two days, as Sri Lanka is currently leading by 40 runs with 9 wickets in hand. Pakistan captain Baba
Yasir Shah returns to Pakistan Test squad
Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah hasgone through a lot of hardships in the last one year due to injuries, fitnessallegations, and cases of harassment of women. But he has finally return