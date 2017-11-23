sri lanka vs india 2017 News
In the heat of things, I will do anything for my team to win: Kohli
India announce Test squad for Sri Lanka series
After a humiliating series against India at home, Sri Lanka are yet again to battle against the men in blue this time in the Indian soil. The teams will play 3 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3
India became second team to win nine matches in a tour
Since the advent of the shortest format of cricket, India, after their clean sweep against Sri Lanka, became the third instance of a visiting team in the history of cricket winning
Sri Lanka or West Indies: Who to go through qualifiers for WC 2019?
Following Sri Lanka’s 5 nil white wash against India, the former World champion island nation has failed to qualify directly for the 2019 World Cup. On the other edge of the cricke
Kohli skipped India to clean sweep Sri Lanka, scored 30th ODI ton
India skipper Virat Kohli has equaled former Aussie captain Ricky Ponting in scoring number of centuries in one day international cricket. Registering his 30th ODI ton, Kohli is no
Dhoni sets a new record on his 300th match
The Indian wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni has set a new record last Thursday on the fourth match against Sri Lanka in the five-match series.That was the 300th match of
Malinga to focus on his future after India Series
The Sri Lankan paceman Lasith Malinga has just completed his 300 wickets by capturing the Indian Skipper Virat Kohli where he captained the Sri Lanka side in Colombo on the fourth
Chandimal rules out of the series
The injury that Dinesh Chandimal sustained during the third one day international match against India, has forced him to rule out from the rest of the series. A sharp bouncer from
Chandimal, Thirimanne called in the team after Tharanga’s ban
Sri Lanka cricket board has called the Test skipper Dinesh Chandimal and Lahiru Thirimanne after the ban of Upul Tharanga on the second ODI against India due to slow over rate.Sri
Dhoni-Bhuvneshwar take India 2-0 up in the series
Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have taken India up to the series lead after they faced a batting collapse at Pallekele to get a three wicket win against host Sri Lanka.
'Master' Kohli will teach Sri Lankans, but only after the series!
Indian skipper Virat Kohli must be gratified with the performance of his team in the ongoing series against Sri Lanka; meanwhile he is also an accessible person to whom Sri Lankans
Malinga's return flops in floppy Lankan fielding
Ever since his return in one day international cricket, the great Sri Lankan match winner Lasith Malinga has been plagued in failure to contribute significantly for the team.In the