Sri Lanka vs England 2020 News
Rapid Antigen Detection Tests for England and Sri Lankan teams on arrival
Visiting England team and Sri Lankan team (on arrival from South Africa) will not only be required to give PCR tests but also Rapid Antigen Detection Tests (RADT) when they reach S
England confirm Sri Lanka tour in January
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said that England has affirmed their visit through Sri Lanka for two Tests in January 2021. Both the matches will be played at the Galle International Crick
England tour of Sri Lanka rescheduled to next year
England tour to Sri Lanka was canceled just before the start of the series last March. But now it has been rescheduled to next year in 2021.England went to Sri Lanka last March to
Broad lauds ECB's decision to postpone Sri Lanka series
England right-arm fast bowler Stuart Broad praised and thanked England Cricket Board for taking England squad back home from the planned Test series against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka-England Test series called off
Amid the global Covid-19 outbreak, the two-match Test series between Sri Lanka and England series has been postponed. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the news o
Ben Stokes out of Sri Lanka tour game
England will be without their star all-rounder Ben Stokes in England’s ongoing tour match in Sri Lanka. Stokes has suffered from abdominal issue inside the practice match.However,
15 players for Galle Test, no replacement for Hasaranga
BIPIN DANIDimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lankan team will move to Galle with 15 players only.According to the sources close to the team management, no replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga
Unfortunate and disappointed on being injured: Bhanuka Rajapaksa
BIPIN DANISri Lanka's top order batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who had a good chance of playing against the visiting England team in a 4-day official Practice Game (commenting Thursday
England cricketers set to leave PSL
Amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic, England cricketers playing in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) are preparing to make hasty exits.There have been concerns about gettin
ECB bans fans interaction due to COVID-19 threat
England Cricket Board put up a temporary ban on England players to interact with fans during their upcoming Sri Lanka series.COVID-19 is the current hot topic all around the world
Kusal Perera to miss Galle Test against England
Sri Lanka's wicket-keeper batsman Kusal Perera will be sidelined in the first Test against England happened to be in Galle due to a finger injury.The 29-year old received a blow in
Players advised against using saliva on cricket balls
BIPIN DANIAll players and the visiting England team, which has recently shown more concern over coronavirus in Sri Lanka should stop putting saliva on balls, according to Prof. Arj