Sri Lanka vs England 2018 News
England record historic whitewash in Sri Lanka
England recorded a historic whitewash in Sri Lanka as the visitors won the third and final Test against Sri Lanka by 42 runs in Colombo.England have ended their long tour to Sri La
Sri Lanka sack selectors after horrendous performance in ongoing Test series
Sri Lanka, who are on verge of being whitewashed in the three-match Test series against England have sacked their selectors on Sunday.Chasing 327 runs, the hosts Sri Lanka have los
Sri Lanka on brink of a white-wash
A disappointing day once again for hosts Sri Lanka as they near to yet another Test defeat against England after losing 4 wickets with 50 odd runs on the board, chasing a target of
Watch: Jennings takes another stunner at short leg
England opening batsman Keaton Jennings once again took a stunning catch once again at the short leg position in the ongoing third Test between England and Sri Lanka.England are on
Watch: Dog delays Bairstow's century in third Test
A dog had interrupted the play during the third Test between Sri Lanka and England in Colombo and that put Bairstow's ton in hold for a while.England are in the finishing line of t
Bairstow wants to keep fighting for gloves in Tests
Three players, one wicket-keeping slot. That's the current situation of the England Test team. And centurion Jonny Bairstow wants to fight hard to earn his place back as a wicket-k
Chandimal ruled out, England make two changes for third Test
Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal hasn't still recovered from his groin injury and he is set to miss the 3rd Test too while England have announced two changes for the final Test.T
England seal series win in Sri Lanka after 17 years
Finally, England closed their seventeen years-long waits to win a series in Sri Lanka by beating the hosts in the second Test by 57 runs in Kandy.England are having a dream time in
Watch: Jennings and Foakes team up to take a stunner
England wicket-keeper Ben Foakes and Keaton Jennings jointly took a sharp catch to dismiss Dimuth Karunaratne in the second Test in Pallekele.England are currently having a success
England stun Sri Lanka before stumps
When it was looking like the game is drifting away from England, two wickets in the space of three overs including the well set batsman Angelo Mathews after tea has changed the day
Root's century drags back England to top
England captain Joe Root might have set a perfect example of 'captain leading from the front' on the third day as his brilliant hundred has completely changed the scenario of the g
Watch: Why absent-minded Sri Lanka batsman handed five run penalty
Struck by a bizarre rule of the game, Roshen Silva, the Sri Lankan batsman has been slapped with a five run penalty for a simple error.Silva was abducted by the umpires for deliber