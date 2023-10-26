
Sri Lanka vs England News
thumb

Lahiru Kumara rips through England's batting lineup as Sri Lanka thrash England

Sri Lanka thumped the world champions England by 8 wickets and 24 overs to spare on Thursday (26th October) at Chinnaswamy. Lahiru Kumara's 3 wicket haul before Nissanka and Sadeer

thumb

ECB faces legal battle with Sri Lanka after Test series postponement

The England and Wales Cricket Board may enter into a legal battle with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to determine the way World Test Championship points to be allocated after the postpon

thumb

Dananjaya to miss third Test after reported suspect action

Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya is set to miss the third Test against England as he has to o undergo an official bowling action assessment in Brisbane after being reported for s

