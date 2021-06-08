Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2021 News
Shakib never said that he wouldn’t play Tests: Bashar
There has been a rumour in Bangladesh cricket that star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan doesn’t want to play Test cricket. However, national team selector Habibul Bashar Sumon has dism
Jayawickrama breaks into top 50 in ICC Test rankings
Praveen Jayawickrama’s 11 for 178 on his debut Test against Bangladesh recently has earned him the place in latest ICC Test bowlers' rankings at No. 48.Jayawickrama was instrumenta
Domingo urges for pace bowling all-rounder in Test team
Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo has urged for a pace bowling all-rounder in Test team to balance the side which they don’t have at the moment. He admitted the fact after thei
Jayawickrama thought of playing county cricket overlooking national team
Sri Lanka's newest spinner Praveen Jayawickrama’s mother has revealed that Jaywickrama was considering to leave Sri Lanka for UK to play minor counties there as he was not getting
Just because we lost the series doesn't mean we lost everything: Mominul
Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque has said that there are many positive aspects to be gained despite losing the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.“Of course there is something
Thisara Perera retires from international cricket
Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera has announced retirement from international cricket on Monday, May 3. Perera confirmed his announcement to the Sri Lankan selectors ahead of a
Mominul thinks toss was the key for their woeful loss
Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque thinks that toss has been the most important thing for their loss in the second Test against Sri Lanka by 209 runs at Pallekele International Crick
Jayawickrama's debut 11-wicket haul gives Sri Lanka victory
Sri Lanka have taken just over an hour on day five to seal the victory by 209 runs in the second Test against Bangladesh at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. With t
Sri Lanka 'safe' to win before noon, says Meteorology department
Sri Lankan cricket team is 5 wickets away to win the Walton Test series 1-0. The team management is relying on two spinners- Ramesh Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama and hoping to ge
Jayawickrama, Mendis headline day four as Sri Lanka close in on victory
Bangladesh have ended the fourth day of second Test in a dismal position to chase the huge target of 437 runs set up by Sri Lanka at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kand
Bangladesh lose 3 wickets early in stiff chase
Bangladesh have ended the second session of day four at 112/3 in 26 overs replying Sri Lankan’s 437-run target in second Test at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.Ba
Karunaratne fifty helps Sri Lanka secure 414-run lead in first session
Sri Lanka have moved their lead past 400 in the first session of day four with another fabulous batting from captain Dimuth Karunaratne on a real turning pitch where spinners bowle