
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2021
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2021 News
thumb

Shakib never said that he wouldn’t play Tests: Bashar

There has been a rumour in Bangladesh cricket that star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan doesn’t want to play Test cricket. However, national team selector Habibul Bashar Sumon has dism

thumb

Jayawickrama breaks into top 50 in ICC Test rankings

Praveen Jayawickrama’s 11 for 178 on his debut Test against Bangladesh recently has earned him the place in latest ICC Test bowlers' rankings at No. 48.Jayawickrama was instrumenta

thumb

Domingo urges for pace bowling all-rounder in Test team

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo has urged for a pace bowling all-rounder in Test team to balance the side which they don’t have at the moment. He admitted the fact after thei

thumb

Jayawickrama thought of playing county cricket overlooking national team

Sri Lanka's newest spinner Praveen Jayawickrama’s mother has revealed that Jaywickrama was considering to leave Sri Lanka for UK to play minor counties there as he was not getting

thumb

Just because we lost the series doesn't mean we lost everything: Mominul

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque has said that there are many positive aspects to be gained despite losing the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.“Of course there is something

thumb

Thisara Perera retires from international cricket

Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera has announced retirement from international cricket on Monday, May 3. Perera confirmed his announcement to the Sri Lankan selectors ahead of a

thumb

Mominul thinks toss was the key for their woeful loss

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque thinks that toss has been the most important thing for their loss in the second Test against Sri Lanka by 209 runs at Pallekele International Crick

thumb

Jayawickrama's debut 11-wicket haul gives Sri Lanka victory

Sri Lanka have taken just over an hour on day five to seal the victory by 209 runs in the second Test against Bangladesh at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. With t

thumb

Sri Lanka 'safe' to win before noon, says Meteorology department

Sri Lankan cricket team is 5 wickets away to win the Walton Test series 1-0. The team management is relying on two spinners- Ramesh Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama and hoping to ge

thumb

Jayawickrama, Mendis headline day four as Sri Lanka close in on victory

Bangladesh have ended the fourth day of second Test in a dismal position to chase the huge target of 437 runs set up by Sri Lanka at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kand

thumb

Bangladesh lose 3 wickets early in stiff chase

Bangladesh have ended the second session of day four at 112/3 in 26 overs replying Sri Lankan’s 437-run target in second Test at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.Ba

thumb

Karunaratne fifty helps Sri Lanka secure 414-run lead in first session

Sri Lanka have moved their lead past 400 in the first session of day four with another fabulous batting from captain Dimuth Karunaratne on a real turning pitch where spinners bowle

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.