Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2024 News
Wanindu Hasaranga suspended for two T20Is
Sri Lanka T20 captain WaninduHasaranga received bad news before coming to Bangladesh. The all-rounder wasbanned for telling the umpire to leave umpiring and find another job. Thecr
Binura Fernando replaces Dushmantha Chameera for Afghanistan T20Is
Sri Lanka have announced thesquad for the T20I series against Afghanistan by replacing the injured pacerDushmantha Chameera with left-arm pacer Binura Fernando. A 16-member squad h
Afghanistan lose ODI series against Sri Lanka with one match left
Afghanistan scored 128 runs forthe loss of two wickets in 26 overs. It's safe to say that a 308-run target ison the way to victory. But cricket is a game of uncertainty. 143 to 153
Pathum Nissanka becomes first Sri Lanka cricketer to hit double-century in ODIs
Double centuries are common inTest cricket, but not in ODIs. A double century can be seen in 50-over cricketonly if one plays very well. Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka had a very good
Sri Lanka drop Dasun Shanaka for Afghanistan ODIs
Sri Lanka have announced a16-member squad for the ODI series against Afghanistan. Former captain DasunShanaka did not have a place in the team. Also missing from the squad are Nuwa
Prabath Jayasuriya's SOS to his wife paid off
Ranisha Mirando, the wife of SriLankan spinner Prabath Jayasuriya's wife was not in Colombo on Friday andSaturday, i.e. during the first two days of the recently concluded Test mat
Rashid Khan misses out Afghanistan squad for one-off Test against Sri Lanka
The Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB) has announced the 16-member squad for the one-off Test against Sri Lanka.Rashid Khan isn’t in the team as he’s not fully recovered from injury ye
Afghanistan to play Tests against Sri Lanka and Ireland
Afghanistan are still strugglingin Test cricket, the elite format of cricket. In all, they have played only 7Tests so far, 1 after April 2021. However, the Afghans are getting a ch