Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2022 News
thumb

Hasaranga reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Sri Lanka all-rounder WaninduHasaranga has been reprimanded by the ICC for breaking the rules in the lastODI of the Afghanistan series. During the game, he was unhappy with theumpi

thumb

SLC's sporting gesture: allows Afghanistan team to take inaugural trophy home

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has showna good gesture by allowing the ‘special trophy’ to be taken away to Kabul. The three-match inaugural bilateralODI series between the Sri Lankan tea

thumb

Wanindu Hasaranga 'obliges' his kid-fans

Sri Lanka all-rounder WaninduHasaranga ‘obliged’ 4-5 kids by inviting them into the dressing room and evenmade a few of them on his lap. This happened during Sunday's rain-affected

thumb

Asalanka, Wellalage guide Sri Lanka to level series with a record-chase

Sri Lanka have tied the three-matchODI series by 1-1 at home against Afghanistan by chasing a record target in Pallekeleon Wednesday (November 30). Young Dunith Wellalage and Chari

thumb

Thihan Chandramohan appointed physio for third ODI

Thihan Chandramohan will be thenew physio for the third and final ODI against Afghanistan. He will replaceBrett Harrop, who after his successful two-year contract with the Sri Lank

thumb

Afghanistan become seventh team to qualify directly for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

The Asian country Afghanistan havequalified directly as the seventh team for the next edition of the ICC ODIWorld Cup. Based on the ODI Super League points table, now only one more

thumb

Manoj Abeywickrama returns as Sri Lanka's fielding coach

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) hasdecided to officiate Manoj Abeywickrama as the Fielding Coach of the nationalteam for the three One Day International (ODI) bilateral home series against

thumb

Soldier's son as standby in Sri Lankan squad

Sri Lanka's 26-year-old MilanRathnayake has been included in the training squad for the ongoing seriesagainst Afghanistan.\According to the well-placedsources in the SLC (Sri Lanka

thumb

Naib, Noor named in Afghanistan's squad for Sri Lanka series

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan aregoing to face each other in the ODI series. Afghans will visit Sri Lanka toplay a three-match ODI series at the end of this month. It will be part of t

