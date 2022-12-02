Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2022 News
Hasaranga reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
Sri Lanka all-rounder WaninduHasaranga has been reprimanded by the ICC for breaking the rules in the lastODI of the Afghanistan series. During the game, he was unhappy with theumpi
SLC's sporting gesture: allows Afghanistan team to take inaugural trophy home
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has showna good gesture by allowing the ‘special trophy’ to be taken away to Kabul. The three-match inaugural bilateralODI series between the Sri Lankan tea
Wanindu Hasaranga 'obliges' his kid-fans
Sri Lanka all-rounder WaninduHasaranga ‘obliged’ 4-5 kids by inviting them into the dressing room and evenmade a few of them on his lap. This happened during Sunday's rain-affected
Asalanka, Wellalage guide Sri Lanka to level series with a record-chase
Sri Lanka have tied the three-matchODI series by 1-1 at home against Afghanistan by chasing a record target in Pallekeleon Wednesday (November 30). Young Dunith Wellalage and Chari
Thihan Chandramohan appointed physio for third ODI
Thihan Chandramohan will be thenew physio for the third and final ODI against Afghanistan. He will replaceBrett Harrop, who after his successful two-year contract with the Sri Lank
Afghanistan become seventh team to qualify directly for ICC ODI World Cup 2023
The Asian country Afghanistan havequalified directly as the seventh team for the next edition of the ICC ODIWorld Cup. Based on the ODI Super League points table, now only one more
Manoj Abeywickrama returns as Sri Lanka's fielding coach
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) hasdecided to officiate Manoj Abeywickrama as the Fielding Coach of the nationalteam for the three One Day International (ODI) bilateral home series against
Soldier's son as standby in Sri Lankan squad
Sri Lanka's 26-year-old MilanRathnayake has been included in the training squad for the ongoing seriesagainst Afghanistan.\According to the well-placedsources in the SLC (Sri Lanka
Naib, Noor named in Afghanistan's squad for Sri Lanka series
Sri Lanka and Afghanistan aregoing to face each other in the ODI series. Afghans will visit Sri Lanka toplay a three-match ODI series at the end of this month. It will be part of t