Sri Lanka U19s News
Sri Lanka U19 captain to miss Advanced Level examination
Riyaz Aluher, the mentor ofSineth Jayawardena, who has been appointed the captain of Sri Lanka Squad forICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 believes that the 19-year-old right-arm
Sri Lanka U19 to tour Pakistan this month
Sri Lanka U19 will travel to Pakistan on October 12 to take part in four-day and five one-day matches against Pakistan U19. All six matches will be played at the National Bank Stad
Raveen's captaincy dream coming true
The parents Nishantha De Silvaand his house-wife Anusha were ‘not surprised’ when the selectors named theirson Raveen De Silva to lead the U-19 team for the tour of England. "We we
India knock Bangladesh out of U19 Asia Cup
Bangladesh have made an exit from the ACC U19 Asia Cup with a semi-final defeat to India at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.The Youth Tigers finished as Group B winners after a abandoned r
Bangladesh U19s to tour Sri Lanka in October
Bangladesh U19s will make their second bilateral commitment since the 2020 World Cup in the five-ODI tour of Sri Lanka next month.Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced the fixtures whi
BCCI considering hosting Bangladesh U19s in a tournament
Reigning U-19 World Cupchampions Bangladesh could be taking field against Sri Lanka and 'two' Indian teams in a tournament in India.The pandemic has put a halt to Youth internation