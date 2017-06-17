Sri Lank vs Zimbabwe 2017 News
Galle to host first ODI in 17 years
Zimbabwe are set to tour Sri Lanka after 16 years as the schedule of the bilateral series between these two sides has been finalised.The series will consist five ODIs and one Test
