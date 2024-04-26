SRH vs RCB News
Herschelle Gibbs slams Travis Head '300 score' comment
Former South African Herschelle Gibbs took a dig at SRH opener Travis Head’s previous comments about wanting to score 300 runs in an innings.Head was out in the first over of the
Aaron Finch backs Virat Kohli amidst his low strike rate criticisms
Former Australian captain Aaron Finch gave his hands to support Virat Kohli's knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad after Sunil Gavaskar's diatribes on Kohli's slow approach batting. I
Sunil Gavaskar takes a dig at Kohli for his slow batting approach against SRH
Sunil Gavaskar wasn’t pleased with Virat Kohli's slow approach batting against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday (26th April). As Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday ended a six-
Virat's masterclass trumps Klassen as RCB topple SRH
Virat Kohli's masterclass innings proved to be too good for Hyderabad as Royal Challengers Bangalore triumphed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets in Hyderabad on Thursday (May 18). A
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 65, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The 65th game of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.In the 65th