SRH vs PBKS News
Shikhar Dhawan lauds Shashank and Ashutosh for another stellar partnership
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs in the last over thriller on Tuesday (9th April). Nitish Reddy's brilliant 64 off 37 balls carried SRH to 182 runs in the alloted 20
Sunrisers sneak home after another Shashank - Ashutosh fantastic partnership
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs in the last over thriller on Tuesday (9th April). Nitish Reddy's brilliant 64 off 37 balls carried SRH to 182 runs in the alloted 20
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Match 14, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The 14th game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.Game 14 of the 2023 I