
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Sreesanth News
thumb

Sreesanth pays rich tribute to Suresh Raina on the latter's birthday

Former Indian star Suresh Raina is celebrating his birthday today as he turned 37. He was one of the important players in the history of Indian cricket wherein he played many impac

thumb

Watch: Sreesanth dismisses Martin Guptill with a sensational outswinger in LLC 2023

In the game of cricket, bowlers deliver vicious out-swingers to the batters in order to get the better of them. Well, the main characteristic of an out-swinger is that it moves awa

thumb

It could be a one-sided match if our seamers bowl under lights: Sreesanth

Former Indian pacer Sreesanth is looking forward to seeing how the Indian seamers go about their business in the upcoming semi-final against the New Zealand cricket team on Novembe

thumb

World Cup 2023: Sreesanth predicts game-changer for India in semi-final against New Zealand

Former Indian fast bowler Sreesanth has predicted the game-changer for Team India in the first semi-final against the New Zealand cricket team. The Men in Blue will lock horns with

thumb

Team India have to support Bhuvneshwar just like Dinesh Karthik, says Sreesanth

India's experienced fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the talking point after the first T20I against Australia for not bowling to his strengths in the Mohali T20I.Bhuvneshwar Ku

thumb

Saini’s 7-year-old comment spreads like wildfire on social media

Fast bowler Sreesanth entered the dark phase of his cricketing career when he along with two others namely Ajit Chandila and Ankit Chavan was detained on spot-fixing charges during

thumb

Sreesanth's message to Preity Zinta goes viral on social media

Kerala fast bowler Sreesanth recently made a grand comeback to competitive cricket in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament. The 37-year-old pacer proved that age is just a number

thumb

Sreesanth earns respect of man who slammed him for sledging

Kerala fast bowler Sreesanth hogged the limelight recently after he made a great comeback to competitive cricket during the match against Puducherry. The fast bowler made an instan

thumb

Watch: Sreesanth bowls leg-spin to dismiss Ashwin Hebbar

Sreesanth grabbed the headlines recently when he made a grand entry into Kerala team in his first match against Puducherry. It didn't much time for him to announce his arrival. It

thumb

Sreesanth reveals why he dons 369 as his new jersey number

India's experienced fast bowler Sreesanth made an impressive comeback to competitive cricket after seven long years. Plying his trade for Kerala against Puducherry in Syed Mushtaq

thumb

Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes Sreesanth into orbit

Kerala proved to be worthy of themselves as serious title contenders especially after their back-to-back performances in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy tournament. They ki

thumb

Watch: Sreesanth rattles Fabid's stumps with a gem of a delivery

Sreesanth is one of the best fast bowlers of Indian cricket. He was part of the Indian cricket team that won the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC ODI World Cup 2011. The right-arm fa

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.