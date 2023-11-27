Sreesanth News
Sreesanth pays rich tribute to Suresh Raina on the latter's birthday
Former Indian star Suresh Raina is celebrating his birthday today as he turned 37. He was one of the important players in the history of Indian cricket wherein he played many impac
Watch: Sreesanth dismisses Martin Guptill with a sensational outswinger in LLC 2023
In the game of cricket, bowlers deliver vicious out-swingers to the batters in order to get the better of them. Well, the main characteristic of an out-swinger is that it moves awa
It could be a one-sided match if our seamers bowl under lights: Sreesanth
Former Indian pacer Sreesanth is looking forward to seeing how the Indian seamers go about their business in the upcoming semi-final against the New Zealand cricket team on Novembe
World Cup 2023: Sreesanth predicts game-changer for India in semi-final against New Zealand
Former Indian fast bowler Sreesanth has predicted the game-changer for Team India in the first semi-final against the New Zealand cricket team. The Men in Blue will lock horns with
Team India have to support Bhuvneshwar just like Dinesh Karthik, says Sreesanth
India's experienced fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the talking point after the first T20I against Australia for not bowling to his strengths in the Mohali T20I.Bhuvneshwar Ku
Saini’s 7-year-old comment spreads like wildfire on social media
Fast bowler Sreesanth entered the dark phase of his cricketing career when he along with two others namely Ajit Chandila and Ankit Chavan was detained on spot-fixing charges during
Sreesanth's message to Preity Zinta goes viral on social media
Kerala fast bowler Sreesanth recently made a grand comeback to competitive cricket in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament. The 37-year-old pacer proved that age is just a number
Sreesanth earns respect of man who slammed him for sledging
Kerala fast bowler Sreesanth hogged the limelight recently after he made a great comeback to competitive cricket during the match against Puducherry. The fast bowler made an instan
Watch: Sreesanth bowls leg-spin to dismiss Ashwin Hebbar
Sreesanth grabbed the headlines recently when he made a grand entry into Kerala team in his first match against Puducherry. It didn't much time for him to announce his arrival. It
Sreesanth reveals why he dons 369 as his new jersey number
India's experienced fast bowler Sreesanth made an impressive comeback to competitive cricket after seven long years. Plying his trade for Kerala against Puducherry in Syed Mushtaq
Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes Sreesanth into orbit
Kerala proved to be worthy of themselves as serious title contenders especially after their back-to-back performances in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy tournament. They ki
Watch: Sreesanth rattles Fabid's stumps with a gem of a delivery
Sreesanth is one of the best fast bowlers of Indian cricket. He was part of the Indian cricket team that won the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC ODI World Cup 2011. The right-arm fa