spot-fixing scandal News
ICC to investigate private UAE cricket league
The International Cricket Council (ICC) decided to investigate a private cricket league in UAE named the All-Time Ajman League which has come under the spotlight for suspected ‘irr
Sharjeel and Latif likely to face life ban
Dashing opening batsman of Pakistan Cricket Sharjeel Khan and right-handed batsman Khalid Latif are likely to face a life ban for their alleged involvement in the Pakistan Super Le
Amir's performance a resurrection of his past mistakes
Mohammad Amir's brother Naveed recently in an interview has revealed that their family was ashamed of his brother's wrong doing as the young sensational pacer was banned from inter