Sports Minister News
thumb

Wahab Riaz takes oath as Minister after PSL 8, available for Zalmi

Wahab Riaz will be available to represent Peshawar Zalmi in the upcoming HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) eighth edition. PCB representatives confirmed the development.The Pakistani

thumb

Punjab Sport Minister Wahab Riaz's participation in PSL 8 in doubt

There are doubts about the participation of Peshawar Zalmi's left pacer Wahab Riaz in the upcoming eighth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).The appointment of Wahab Ri

thumb

Wahab Riaz set to become a sports minister of Punjab government

Cricketer Wahab Riaz has been appointed as Punjab's interim sports minister. His name was included in the interim ministers who took the oath yesterday.Pakistan's pacer veteran Wah

