Spinners News
thumb

Australian batsmen need to change their mindset against spinners, says Finch

Australia's batsmen lacked aggression against India's world-class spin attack in Sunday's six-wicket loss to the hosts in their World Cup opener and need to change their mindset to

thumb

"Pakistan will treat Sri Lankan spinners better than Australia" says Mushtaq Ahmed

Legendary spinner Mushtaq Ahmed spoke about Pakistan's chances ahead of a crucial series against Sri Lanka, claiming the men in green will outperform the opposition in a two-Test s

