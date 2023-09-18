
South African Pacer News
Nortje and Magala unsure for World Cup to undergo a fitness test this week

The availability of South African fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India will be determined following a fitness test this week.Anrich

South African pacer Shabnim Ismail retires from international cricket

Legendary fast bowler Shabnim Ismail today announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket for the Proteas Women, effective immediately, to focus on her family and

