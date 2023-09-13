South Africa women News
South Africa Women's announce squad for New Zealand series
Cricket South Africa has announced a 16-memberssquad for their upcoming home games against the White Ferns.Following the current ODI series against Pakistan, South Africa will take
South Africa name Laura Wolvaardt as women's interim captain
Laura Wolvaardt, the Proteas women's top batter, has been named the new interim national team captain for the duration of the upcoming tours against Pakistan and New Zealand.Cricke
Pakistan Women’s Team Set To Host A White-Ball Series Against South Africa
The South African women's cricket team will embark on its first-ever tour of Pakistan between August and September this year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Friday.T
Trisha Chetty announce retirement from cricket
Trisha Chetty, the South African wicketkeeper-batter, has announced her retirement from professional cricket. A recurring back problem forced the decision, ending a 21-year career
All-Rounder Mignon du Preez retires from international cricket
South African cricket legend Mignon du Preez announced on Friday his retirement from all forms of international cricket after an amazing career spanning almost 16 years.South Afric
Salma gets place in Women's World Cup's best XI
Bangladesh women's cricket teamhave played ODI World Cup for the first time recently. Bangladesh caught everyone’seye also in their first-ever 50-over World Cup. Even Bangladesh al
Wyatt, Ecclestone put defending champions England in final
Defending champions England will face arch-rivals Australia in the final of the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup after they beat South Africa in the second semi-final in Christch
Bangladesh fall in short in their debut Women's CWC match
No miracle for Bangladesh Women in their first-ever ODI World Cup match as title contenders South Africa gain upper hand by 32 runs in match two of the 2022 Women's World Cup in Du
SA Captain Dane Van Niekerk is excluded from the 2022 ICC Women's CWC
South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk has picked up an injury and will be out for at least three months. She will also miss the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.Ahead of the 2022
SA-WI Women's ODI series has been postponed and will begin on January 26th
All matches in South Africa are played in a bio-safe environment at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.The rescheduled limited-over series between South Africa Women and West In
Tigresses to make ODI World Cup debut against SA
The ICC has revealed full fixtures of the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, with 31 matches to be played in a space of one month.Hosts New Zealand will face West Indie
Pant awarded 'Player of the Month'
Rishabh Pant of India and Shabnim Ismail of South Africa have won the ICC 'Player of the Month' awards in men's and women's categories respectively.ICC nominated six players for th