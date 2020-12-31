South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2020 News
Sri Lankan physio can't be blamed for players' injuries
Sri Lankan physio Ajantha Wattegama was on toe throughout the first Test match in Centurion. However, he is not to be blamed for players' injuries, according to Dulan Kodikara, the
Dhananjaya out for two weeks
Sri Lankan all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva's participation in the ongoing Test against South Africa is ruled out, according to the team manager and the selector on tour Ashantha De
Dhananjaya to be taken for ultrasound scans
Sri Lanka all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva's participation in the ongoing Test against South Africa will be known only after his ultrasound scan reports are available.This was revea
Sri Lanka in box seat on first day of Boxing Day Test
The visiting Sri Lankan batsmen have done extremely well against the host South African bowlers in the first Test of two-match Test series at Super Sports Park in Centurion. Sri La
Lakmal fails fitness test on the eve of Boxing Day Test
Sri Lankan fast bowler Suranga Lakmal is ruled out of the first Test match against South Africa."He failed the fitness tests for his hamstring injury which he got in the practice a
Arthur 'comfortable' with local umpires in South Africa
Sri Lankan head coach Mickey Arthur is comfortable with the local umpires in South Africa.The introduction of two home team umpires for bilaterals after nearly two decades due to t
Sri Lanka cricketers give PCR tests for South Africa tour
All members of the Sri Lankan team and the support staff touring South Africa on Friday gave their PCR tests on Tuesday."The 72-hour pre-departure tests were conducted in Colombo a
No replacement for injured Mathews for South Africa tour
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will not send a replacement for Angelo Mathews, who has been ruled out of the forthcoming South Africa tour."Angelo Mathews has sustained a hamstring injury
SLC considering to send Dr. Daminda and Arthur to SA to analyze Covid-19 situations
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has not called off the proposed South Africa tour yet. The board officials are still discussing whether to go with the tour and the decision is likely to be
Health Ministry not comfortable with Sri Lanka’s tour of South Africa
Sri Lanka’s Health Ministry is not comfortable with the proposed tour of South Africa, according to the highly placed sources.Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) officials had an important mee
Sri Lanka tour of South Africa to come under consideration
The decision to call off England’s tour of South Africa after the outbreak of COVID-19 in both camps could have serious ramifications on Sri Lanka’s tour this month.Sri Lanka are s
Fernando likely to be fit for South Africa tour
Sri Lanka's opening batsman Oshada Fernando is likely to be fit enough to travel with the national team to South Africa.On Saturday in the match against the Kandy Tuskers team, the