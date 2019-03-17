
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019 News
thumb

South Africa announce squad, uncapped Markram-Nortje picked

South Africa have included the uncapped duo Aiden Markram and Anrich Nortje including Sinethemba Qeshile for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.Markram and Nortje, who r

thumb

South Africa complete white-wash over Sri Lanka

The hosts South Africa have completed a 5-0 white-wash against the struggling Sri Lanka after winning the final ODI comfortably by 41 runs in a D/L method due to bad light.Who woul

thumb

Bowlers and de kock help South Africa make it 4-0

With the great batting performance of Quinton De Kock again and bowling performance of Anrich Nortje South Africa won the 4th ODI by 6 wickets at Port Elizabeth and is in line to w

thumb

Amla to miss remainder of Sri Lanka series

South African right-handed batsman Hashim Amla to miss the remainder of the series against Sri Lanka due to his father's illness.Sri Lanka are now on a long tour to South Africa. B

thumb

Kusal Perera out of remainder of South Africa ODIs

Sri Lankan batsman Kusal Perera has been ruled out for the remaining two ODIs against South Africa due to hamstring injury.Things have been going not too well for the visitors in t

thumb

Amla, Markram, Duminy to return to rest of SL ODI series

Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla will come back to South Africa's squad for the remaining two ODIs against Sri Lanka, while JP Duminy is additionally in line to play his first worldwi

thumb

South Africa seal series in rain-affected encounter

The hosts South Africa clinch the five-match series after three wins in a row against Sri Lanka in Durban.After the shocking Test series defeat, South Africa haven't looked backwar

thumb

Faf becomes 3rd fastest SA player to 5000 ODI runs

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis must be a happy man right now. His team got the better of Sri Lanka in the back-to-back ODIs. The recent 113-win against the Lankans in the seco

thumb

South Africa outclass Sri Lanka to go 2-0 up

Despite a horrendous collapse, the hosts South Africa came back strongly with the ball to thrash Sri Lanka in the second ODI at SuperSport Park.After winning the toss, Sri Lanka op

thumb

du Plessis ton edges South Africa 1-0 in the series

In the first of the five match one day international series, hosts South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 8 wickets at the Wanderers Stadium.Skipper Faf du Plessis completed his 11th O

thumb

Injured Lasith Embuldeniya ruled out of second Test

Sri Lanka suffered a fatal blow venturing their series win against South Africa after left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya was ruled out of the second Test in Port Elizabeth on Thur

thumb

Philander ruled out of second Test

South Africa fast bowler Vernon Philander has been ruled out of the second Test against Sri Lanka due to hamstring injury.After a shocking defeat against Sri Lanka in the first Tes

