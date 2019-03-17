South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019 News
South Africa announce squad, uncapped Markram-Nortje picked
South Africa have included the uncapped duo Aiden Markram and Anrich Nortje including Sinethemba Qeshile for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.Markram and Nortje, who r
South Africa complete white-wash over Sri Lanka
The hosts South Africa have completed a 5-0 white-wash against the struggling Sri Lanka after winning the final ODI comfortably by 41 runs in a D/L method due to bad light.Who woul
Bowlers and de kock help South Africa make it 4-0
With the great batting performance of Quinton De Kock again and bowling performance of Anrich Nortje South Africa won the 4th ODI by 6 wickets at Port Elizabeth and is in line to w
Amla to miss remainder of Sri Lanka series
South African right-handed batsman Hashim Amla to miss the remainder of the series against Sri Lanka due to his father's illness.Sri Lanka are now on a long tour to South Africa. B
Kusal Perera out of remainder of South Africa ODIs
Sri Lankan batsman Kusal Perera has been ruled out for the remaining two ODIs against South Africa due to hamstring injury.Things have been going not too well for the visitors in t
Amla, Markram, Duminy to return to rest of SL ODI series
Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla will come back to South Africa's squad for the remaining two ODIs against Sri Lanka, while JP Duminy is additionally in line to play his first worldwi
South Africa seal series in rain-affected encounter
The hosts South Africa clinch the five-match series after three wins in a row against Sri Lanka in Durban.After the shocking Test series defeat, South Africa haven't looked backwar
Faf becomes 3rd fastest SA player to 5000 ODI runs
South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis must be a happy man right now. His team got the better of Sri Lanka in the back-to-back ODIs. The recent 113-win against the Lankans in the seco
South Africa outclass Sri Lanka to go 2-0 up
Despite a horrendous collapse, the hosts South Africa came back strongly with the ball to thrash Sri Lanka in the second ODI at SuperSport Park.After winning the toss, Sri Lanka op
du Plessis ton edges South Africa 1-0 in the series
In the first of the five match one day international series, hosts South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 8 wickets at the Wanderers Stadium.Skipper Faf du Plessis completed his 11th O
Injured Lasith Embuldeniya ruled out of second Test
Sri Lanka suffered a fatal blow venturing their series win against South Africa after left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya was ruled out of the second Test in Port Elizabeth on Thur
Philander ruled out of second Test
South Africa fast bowler Vernon Philander has been ruled out of the second Test against Sri Lanka due to hamstring injury.After a shocking defeat against Sri Lanka in the first Tes