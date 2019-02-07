South Africa vs Pakistan 2019 News
Pakistan earn consolation win in last match of SA tour
After a disappointing series defeat, Pakistan crawled back to their old form in the T20Is to win the final game of the tour against South Africa.Winning the toss, the hosts opted t
Babar Azam yet to match Kohli's class: Pakistan coach
Pakistan coach Micky Arthur, while addressing the reporters at the press conference heaped praises on the top-order batsman Babar Azam stating that he is just growing from strength
South Africa clinch series after Pakistan choke
South Africa break Pakistan's consecutive 10 series win streak after pulling off a sensational fightback to clinch the series.Just like the first T20I, the second T20I saw another
Miller to lead South Africa in last two T20Is
South Africa batsman David Miller has been announced as the stand-in captain for the last two T20Is after management decided to give Faf du Plessis some rest.After winning the firs
South Africa outclass Pakistan to clinch series
After a disappointing defeat in the last ODI, the hosts South Africa have clinched a comfortable win to claim the five-match ODI series 3-2 against Pakistan.Winning the toss, the h
Mulder added to South Africa's squad for series decider
South Africa all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has been added to the squad for the fifth and the final ODI against Pakistan.The ODI series between South Africa and Pakistan is expected to b
Came to know I will lead Pakistan after I reached stadium: Malik
Pakistan stand-in captain Shoaib Malik was not even aware before entering the stadium that the responsibility to lead Pakistan in the fourth ODI against South Africa is coming into
PCB calls back Sarfraz from South Africa
Pakistan Cricket Board has called back their skipper Sarfraz Ahmed immediately from South Africa following the enforcement of the four-match ban on him.[caption id="attachment_1141
Pakistan announce T20I squad against SA, Amir returns
Pakistan have announced their 15-member T20 squad for the three-match series against South Africa.The series will start from 1st of February in Cape Town followed by February 3 and
South Africa win by DL method despite Imam ton
South Africa go 2-1 up in the 5 -match ODI series against Pakistan after rain halts play in the third ODI, resulting in a 13-run win for the hosts by DL method.Pakistan won the tos
'We forgive him because he said sorry' says Faf du Plessis on Sarfraz's racist remark
Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed came under fire recently for his infamous racist remark against allrounder Andile Phehlukwayo which is deemed contrary to the spirit of human values.