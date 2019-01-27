South Africa vs Pakistan 2018-19 News
Sarfraz Ahmed banned for four International games by ICC
Pakistan captain Sarfraz has been handed over a ban of four International games by ICC following his on-field racist comment during the second between South Africa and Pakistan.[c
Want to thank Pakistan media and my critics: Imam
"Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq was seen in a wild mood while celebrating after scoring his 5th hundred against South Africa in the third ODI.It has not been a happy ride for Imam in
South Africa announce squad for T20Is against Pakistan
South Africa have announced 14-man squad with an uncapped player Lutho Sipamla for the T20I series against Pakistan.Sipamla, the Warriors' fast bowler had a sensational time in the
Sarfraz Ahmed shares his regret with Andile Phehlukwayo
Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has shared his personal regret with the South African player Andile Phehlukwayo for the on-field racist comments on him.Sarfraz Ahmed is in some seri
Sarfraz apologises on twitter for controversial on-field taunt
Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has finally broken his silence and apologized via Twitter after the controversial on-field taunt during the 2nd ODI against South Africa.Just after t
South Africa call-up an uncapped player for final three ODIs
South Africa have called-up fast bowler Beuran Hendricks for the remainder of the ongoing ODI series against Pakistan.Before the start of the series, South Africa announced squad o
Sarfraz Ahmed in trouble after the on-field racist comment
Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed is heading towards some serious trouble after his on-field racist comment during the second ODI against South Africa. Pakistan are now in their long
South Africa level series after Dussen-Phehlukwayo's stunning fightback
The second ODI between South Africa and Pakistan saw huge ups and downs during both the innings with the hosts having the last laugh in Durban.After winning the toss, South Africa
Pakistan go 1-0 up after clinical finish
After a disastrous Test series, Pakistan have come back strongly to win the first match of the five-match ODI series against South Africa.After winning the toss, South Africa capta
South Africa announce squad for first two ODIs
Cricket South Africa have announced 14-man squad for the first two ODI against Pakistan. Dale Steyn and Quinton de Kock have been rested.After a hectic three-match Test series, Sou
South Africa jump to second after 3-0 whitewash over Pakistan
South Africa have successfully whitewashed Pakistan 3-0 after beating the third and the final Test comfortably by 107 runs at the Wanderers.The visitors had to surrender after Sout
Pakistan on the floor as South Africa look to post huge score
After bowling Pakistan out for only 185 runs, South Africa finished the second day of the third Test match with 212 runs lead.The hosts were well in control on the second day. Afte