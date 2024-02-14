
South Africa Vs New Zealand News
D Piedt's inspiring spell showing hope the depleted South Africa

South Africa bounced back as they got 31 run lead after the 2nd day of second test. Five fer for Dane Piedt helped South Africa bundle New Zealand for a paltry 211 and have a lead

Kock, Van Der Dussen's dual tons power South Africa for another emphatic win

South Africa have beaten New Zealand by a massive margin of 190 runs on Wednesday (1st November) in Pune. Quinton De Kock and Rassie Van Der Dussen's dual hundred with Miller's qui

