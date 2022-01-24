South Africa vs India 2021-22 News
'He did a good job': Rahul Dravid defends KL Rahul captaincy in ODI series loss to South Africa
India head coach Rahul Dravid admitted on Sunday that his team "did not play smart cricket at crucial times" but supported the beleaguered KL Rahul to become better leaders in the
Another comprehensive win over India ensures series for S.Africa
South Africa won the ODI series with one match in hand. Batting first, India collected 287 runs. South Africa easily picked up a 7-wicket win. The Proteas now have a 2-0 series.
We are looking forward to win the ODI series: KL Rahul
Virat Kohli has recently stepped down as India's Test captain. The BCCI has yet to make an official announcement on the names of the new captains. KL Rahul has a golden opportunit
Kohli steps down as India Test captain
Virat Kohli will no longer be a regular India captain in any format after announcing he would step down as Test skipper with immediate effect.Kohli announced his decision on his Tw
I don't want to create any controversy: Kohli
South Africa won the third and final match of the series in Cape Town. The cricketing world has seen a tough fight between the two teams during the Test, but South Africa has the
South Africa maintain home record as they beat India 2-1
India will have to wait for a maiden Test series win in South Africa after the Proteas scurriedthrough to a seven-wicket win in the second Test in Cape Town to clinch series 2-1.Th
India's world record in Cape Town
The Indian batsmen have practiced a good catch to the South African fielders in Cape Town. All the wickets in two innings that they gave through the catch out! This is the first
Pant's century and Proteas pacers set up a exciting finish
At the end of the third day in Cape Town, South Africa is getting closer to a victory which would seal the series. The Proteas need 111 runs to win, with 8 wickets in hand and two
Ind vs SA: Petersen Takes One-Handed Stunner To Dismiss Pujara On 3rd Test
South Africa vs. India: Team India got off to the worst start with Cheteshwar Pujara, who departed on the second ball of Day 3, thanks to a one-handed stun from Keegan Petersen in
India regain advantage as Bumrah shines
India took the lead in the Cape Town Test despite of only scoring 223 runs in the first innings. Jasprit Bumrah's incredible five wicket haul allowed the visitors to stop South Afr
SA vs IND: BCCI announces Team India's squad for South Africa ODIs
In the latest development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Team India's squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa. Currently, India are p
Pacers bundle India for 223 despite Kohli's resistance
Virat Kohli missed a great opportunity to end the century drought. Kohli did not score a century since the pink ball Test against Bangladesh in the Eden Gardens. The Indian Test ca