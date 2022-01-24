
thumb

'He did a good job': Rahul Dravid defends KL Rahul captaincy in ODI series loss to South Africa

India head coach Rahul Dravid admitted on Sunday that his team "did not play smart cricket at crucial times" but supported the beleaguered KL Rahul to become better leaders in the

thumb

Another comprehensive win over India ensures series for S.Africa

South Africa won the ODI series with one match in hand. Batting first, India collected 287 runs. South Africa easily picked up a 7-wicket win. The Proteas now have a 2-0 series.

thumb

We are looking forward to win the ODI series: KL Rahul

Virat Kohli has recently stepped down as India's Test captain. The BCCI has yet to make an official announcement on the names of the new captains. KL Rahul has a golden opportunit

thumb

Kohli steps down as India Test captain

Virat Kohli will no longer be a regular India captain in any format after announcing he would step down as Test skipper with immediate effect.Kohli announced his decision on his Tw

thumb

I don't want to create any controversy: Kohli

South Africa won the third and final match of the series in Cape Town. The cricketing world has seen a tough fight between the two teams during the Test, but South Africa has the

thumb

South Africa maintain home record as they beat India 2-1

India will have to wait for a maiden Test series win in South Africa after the Proteas scurriedthrough to a seven-wicket win in the second Test in Cape Town to clinch series 2-1.Th

thumb

India's world record in Cape Town

The Indian batsmen have practiced a good catch to the South African fielders in Cape Town. All the wickets in two innings that they gave through the catch out! This is the first

thumb

Pant's century and Proteas pacers set up a exciting finish

At the end of the third day in Cape Town, South Africa is getting closer to a victory which would seal the series. The Proteas need 111 runs to win, with 8 wickets in hand and two

thumb

Ind vs SA: Petersen Takes One-Handed Stunner To Dismiss Pujara On 3rd Test

South Africa vs. India: Team India got off to the worst start with Cheteshwar Pujara, who departed on the second ball of Day 3, thanks to a one-handed stun from Keegan Petersen in

thumb

India regain advantage as Bumrah shines

India took the lead in the Cape Town Test despite of only scoring 223 runs in the first innings. Jasprit Bumrah's incredible five wicket haul allowed the visitors to stop South Afr

thumb

SA vs IND: BCCI announces Team India's squad for South Africa ODIs

In the latest development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Team India's squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa. Currently, India are p

thumb

Pacers bundle India for 223 despite Kohli's resistance

Virat Kohli missed a great opportunity to end the century drought. Kohli did not score a century since the pink ball Test against Bangladesh in the Eden Gardens. The Indian Test ca

