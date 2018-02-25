South Africa vs India 2018 News
India finish tour with T20I series win
The series between India and South Africa ended exactly like it began, in a thrilling fashion. After losing the Test series, India didn't look back and kept winning and winning. Af
I fancy Chahal a lot: Klaasen
In the tour of South Africa, including the captain of India Virat Kohli, two leg spinners had an ODI series to remember and it was Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav who troubled S
Smith slashes South Africa's batting approach
South Africa had a series to forget as they suffered 5-1 defeat against India in their own den. To add more to misery, one player after another ruled out of the ODIs due to the inj
Indian team removed South African local caterer
The Indian team that is constantly on the move and is virtually living out of a suitcase almost always prefers food that tastes, smells and feels Indian, even in the dressing room
India's dominance in SA tour continues
After a ODI series where India dominated from the first match to the last, it was expected that the Proteas will be up with all guns blazing in the T20Is but in the first T20I Indi
Kohli credits Anushka 'for going well through the tour'
Indian troops led by Virat Kohli trashed South Africa at home in the six match ODI series 5-1. With another master class limited over ton at Centurion, Kohli raced to settle his nu
Kohli masterclass thrashes South Africa 5-1
In the 6 match ODI series between South Africa and India, three things were constant throughout the series - Virat Kohli's masterclass, Kuldeep Yadav and Chahal's magical bowling a
Kohli makes yet another world record
Indian captain Virat Kohli is in the form of his life and he is keeping his unbelievable form going in the 6th and the final ODI too.He has now reached the highest number of runs s
Rabada gets one demerit point for Dhawan send-off
South African pacer Kagiso Rabada has received one demerit point and a 15 per cent fine on his match fees for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Perso
India move to No 1 spot in ODI ranking
Following their historic series win against South Africa in the away series, India has claimed the number one spot in the ICC ODI ranking pushing South Africa back to the second sp
India seal first ever ODI series win in South Africa
With a comfortable victory by 73 runs in the fifth ODI, skipper Virat Kohli has achieved something that captains like Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni failed to do. Kohli and his men ha
Imran Tahir goes through racial abuse for the third time
Prolific South African leg spinner Imran Tahir became a victim of racial abuse during the fourth one day international match between India and South Africa at the New Wanderers in