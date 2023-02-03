
South Africa vs England 2023 News
thumb

South Africa fined and deducted two one point for slow over-rate in third ODI

For this, their dream of directly qualifying for theODI World Cup has faded further.South Africa have been fined 20 percentof their match fee and penalized 1 point as a penalty for

thumb

Temba Bavuma gets team in SA20 after impressive performance in England series

South Africa captain Temba Bavumahas finally got a team in his country's first season of the franchise league SA20.Bavuma was unsold in the auction. South Africa recently won the O

thumb

Buttler, Malan, Archer star in England's consolation third ODI win

England beat South Africa by 59runs in the last match of the three-match ODI series on Wednesday. However,South Africa win the series by 2-1.South African captain TembaBavuma won t

thumb

Bavuma century, Miller blitz help South Africa to pull off stunning win against England

South Africa have won the ODIseries beating England by 5 wickets with one match in hand. The hosts chaseddown the target of 343 runs with 5 balls to spare in the second ODI at Mang

thumb

South Africa seal stunning 27-run victory against England

South Africa seized a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against England after a remarkable victory in the opening match on Friday. South Africa, tasked with defending 298 runs

thumb

Hopefully it can be a repeat of 2019: Archer ahead of his international cricket comeback

England speedster Jofra Archerhas been away from international cricket for a long time due to one injuryafter another. He couldn't play in England jersey for almost two years. He a

thumb

South Africa name squad for England series, Sisanda Magala returns

South Africa have included pacerSisanda Magala in the 16-member ODI squad for the England series at home laterthis month. Magala returns to the squad after a year.Magala is tied fo

