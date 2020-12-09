South Africa vs England 2020 News
Australia's Test series in South Africa may move to Perth
Australia’s tour of South Africa next year for Test series may move to Australia in Perth due to COVID-19 issues currently in South Africa. For the issue, England’s ongoing tour to
CSA, ECB postpone 2nd ODI
The COVID saga has put remaining of South Africa vs England series in jeopardy. The representative boards have decided to postpone the second ODI.The first ODI in Paarl was abandon
COVID impact: SA v ENG 1st ODI abandoned
The first ODI between South Africa and England has been abandoned after two hotel members tested positive for COVID-19.Two England members are reportedly said to be tested positive
SA player tests COVID positive, first ODI vs England postponed
Massive news from Cape Town as the first ODI between South Africa and England has been postponed just an hour before the start of the play.Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed
Vaughan unhappy with England analyst sending coded information to Morgan
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan criticized the incident where the England analyst sent coded information to skipper Eoin Morgan, who was playing in the field.England complet
South Africa suffer 3-0 whitewash at home against England
England put on a complete show to chase down South Africa’s 191/3 with 9 wickets to spare in the third and last T20I in Cape Town on Tuesday, December 1 and with it completed the w
Rabada ruled out of England ODIs
South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against England. He’s been suffered from right adductor (groin) strain.For this, he was
England seal T20I series with breathtaking win
England have won the series by a breathtaking victory in the last over of the second match of the three-match T20I series. England won by 4 wickets chasing the target of 147 runs b
COVID-19 in South Africa camp ahead of England series
A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in South Africa camp before their limited-overs series against England on their own home soil which is scheduled to start from Novemb
Uncertainty over England's tour of South Africa
There creates a big doubt over England’s tour of South Africa this month. The reason is- internal conflict in the South African cricket governing body, Cricket South Africa (CSA).T
Rabada returns to SA squad to face England
Paceman Kagiso Rabada has been named in South Africa white-ball squad to take on England at home in November-December.Cricket South Africa announced 24-man squad for three T20Is an
Russell, du Plessis, Miller opt out of LPL
The schedule of Lanka Premier League (LPL) has been finalized after much speculations. However, the trouble hasn’t over yet from the competition.Less than a week after Player's Dra