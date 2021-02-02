
South Africa vs Australia 2021 News
thumb

CSA shoots frustration over CA's decision to scrap tour

The Cricket South Africa (CSA) is not happy at Cricket Australia's (CA) decision to scrap their upcoming Test tour of the country.In a statement released on Tuesday (February 2), C

thumb

Australia pull out of South Africa tour over COVID concerns

Australia have opted not to tour South Africa later this month amid pandemic.[caption id="attachment_158651" align="alignnone" width="640"] Australia last toured South Africa for T

thumb

Klaasen to lead Proteas in Pakistan T20Is

Cricket South Africa has named an undermined squad for three T20Is against Pakistan. Heinrich Klaasen will be leading the side.[caption id="attachment_157693" align="alignnone" wid

thumb

Australia's Test series in South Africa may move to Perth

Australia’s tour of South Africa next year for Test series may move to Australia in Perth due to COVID-19 issues currently in South Africa. For the issue, England’s ongoing tour to

