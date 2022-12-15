
South Africa vs Australia 2018 News
thumb

Milked it like a football player: Faf du Plessis accuses Steve Smith regarding Kagiso Rabada incident

When asked about Steve Smith'scontroversial on-field contact with South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada, whichdominated headlines in 2018, former South African captain Faf du Plessisacc

thumb

Kiwis surpass Aussies to receive $200 thousand

Two pounding victories over the West Indies and another innings triumph over England helped New Zealand to secure the third spot in the International Cricket Council latest Test ra

thumb

Proteas in control as Aus stumble

South Africa are in full control as they have set Australia for a target of 612 runs in the fourth Test at The Wanderers, Johannesburg. The visitors need 524 runs to win on the fin

thumb

Watch: de Kock misses stumping due to bee sting

The Test series between South Africa and Australia offered a lot of drama and controversies throughout the series and most of them were pretty series. But in the second day of the

thumb

Proteas tear apart devastated Australia on day 2

After all the ball tampering drama and the heartbreaking press conferences of former Australia captain and vice-captain, it didn't looked like it effected Australia on day 1 of the

thumb

Tearful Warner apologises for his act

Australia's suspended opener David Warner has addressed the media following the ball-tampering scandal in Newlands Test against South Africa. He is sorry for his role which he play

thumb

Markram ton puts SA on top

Australia have fought back late in the first day of the fourth Test at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. South Africa are 313/6 at stumps.South Africa chose to bat first at the

thumb

Legends stand beside devastated Smith

Current and former cricketers have expressed their feelings for sacked Australian captain Steve Smith, who literally broke down at a press conference at the Sydney International Ai

thumb

You will hear from me in a couple of days: Warner

It has been arguably the darkest day in the history of Australian Cricket. From starting to the captain to the coach, everyone were in tears while addressing the media at the press

thumb

From a really deep place in my heart I feel for Smith: du Plessis

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis in the press conference on Thursday has said that he feels for the former Australia captain Steve Smith and expressed his support for Smith thro

thumb

Smith breaks down in tears at press conference

A devastated and shattered Australian captain Steve Smith broke down in tears while addressing the media at the press conference on Thursday.The Aussie captain said he takes all th

thumb

Darren wasn't involved and didn't know anything about the plan: Sutherland

Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland has said that the Australian coach Darren Lehmann didn't play any part in the ball-tampering scandal and he knew nothing of David Warner, C

