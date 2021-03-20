South Africa Legends News
Sri Lanka Legends reach final comprehensively
Sri Lanka Legends have reached the final of the Road Safety World Series, a tournament organized with former cricketers. Earlier, India had confirmed the final of this tournament.
Bangladesh Legends finish winless campaign
Bangladesh Legends have ended up as the only team to finish winless in the Road Safety World Series.South African pair of Andrew Puttick and Morne van Wyk has put on the highest pa
South Africa pick up easy win over England
South Africa Legends have picked up their second win in the ongoing Road Safety World Series T20 2020-21, as they beat England Legends by 8 wickets on Thursday (March).This is Engl
Dilshan fifty helps Sri Lanka cruise to third victory
Sri Lanka Legends have picked up yet another way-too-comfortable victory in the ongoing Road Safety World Series T20 2020-21, as they beat South Africa Legends by 9 wickets on Mond
Road Safety World Series 2021: Schedule, venue and timings
Cricket fans are curiously waiting for the Legends Road Safety World Series which will kick-off in the next month. Earlier in 2020, due to the pandemic, the inaugural season of the